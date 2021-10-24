How barbecue writers came up with breakthrough ideas for vaccine delivery





The inspiration for innovative vaccine delivery methods came from electronic barbecue lighters, the everyday devices people use to start grilling.

Researchers led by the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering will use a new pen-sized electroporator device combined with microneedle technology to form a new ultra-low-cost electroporation system (ePatch). Developed an approach.

In my lab, when I was doing a barbecue lighter on July 4, I thought I could use something that we all know well. Saad Bhamla, an assistant professor of chemistry and biomolecular engineering, explained with every click. The lighter it is, the shorter the electrical pulse will be.

Electroporation is commonly used in laboratories that use short electrical pulses to deliver molecules into cells, but this technique now requires large, complex, expensive equipment and is used for vaccine delivery. The use of is severely restricted. The Georgia Institute of Technology approach works with new pen-sized devices that do not require batteries and can be mass-produced at low cost.

His team took the interior of the lighter and redesigned them into a small spring latch mechanism. The device produces the same electric field on the skin as the large, bulky electroporation machines already in use, but uses widely available, low-cost components that do not require a battery to operate.

He explained that our ah moment was the fact that unlike traditional electroporation devices, there were no batteries or plugs to the wall. And while these lighter components cost only a few pennies, each currently available electroporator costs thousands of dollars.

Ultra-low cost ePatch vaccination device. Credits: Candler Hobbs, Georgia Tech

Closer electrode spacing, lower voltage

In addition to the lighter, important innovations included narrowing the electrode spacing and using very short microneedles. Although commonly used in skin rejuvenating cosmetics and potential medical applications, microneedles are not commonly used as electrodes. Combining a small electroporation pulsar with microneedle electrodes created an effective electrical interface with the skin, further reducing the cost and complexity of ePatchs.

Professor of Regent and J. Erskine Love Jr. of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering. According to Chair Mark Prausnitz, the microneedle-based system uses the same voltage as traditional electroporation, but with a pulse of 1 / 10,000 and an electrode penetrating only .01. Inches on the skin surface.

Due to the close spacing of the microneedles, microsecond pulses can be used instead of the millisecond pulses applied in traditional electroporation. In addition to this short pulse, the shallow position of the microneedle electrodes minimizes nerve and muscle irritation and avoids the common side effects of traditional electroporation: pain and cramps, he said. ..

Immune response test

But can those systems be used in combination with vaccines to generate an immune response?

Investigators teamed up with Chinglai Yang, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University School of Medicine, to first test the delivery system using fluorescent proteins to confirm that it works and to see it in action. Delivered Covid-19. vaccination. They chose the Covid-19 DNA vaccine as a model.

Initially, when Georgia Institute of Technology asked for help with this project, he wasn’t sure if it would succeed, Yang said. Surprisingly, even the first attempt was far beyond my expectations. Using this method with the same amount of vaccine, ePatch induced an almost 10-fold improved immune response compared to intramuscular or intradermal injection without electroporation. In addition, there was no lasting effect on the skin of the mice. What this means is that it’s easier to achieve protection, he said.

The Georgia Institute of Technology ePatch contains a microneedle electrode array (yellow) attached to an electroporation pulsar made of a BBQ lighter (blue) and is shown next to the needle and syringe.

Simplification of electroporation

Researchers say that ePatch is also effective for the mRNA vaccination that we are currently studying.

However, by devising a simpler and more cost-effective electroporator that works with the DNA vaccine, it does not require rapid cryopreservation of the mRNA vaccine, which requires frigid temperatures to contain lipid nanoparticles. Vaccination costs and complexity can be dramatically reduced.

According to Prausnitz, we believe that the key to making DNA vaccination work is to make electroporation simple, low-cost, and scalable.

Breakthrough in vaccine delivery

Researchers are already looking at ways to improve the system, looking at ways to optimize the immune response at the skin site, and integrating the device into one unit.

Teams must achieve multiple milestones prior to human clinical trials. Plausnitz predicts that it will take more than five years for their invention to complete clinical research and become widely available. He envisioned an ePatch that would follow a traditional device approval process rather than accelerating vaccine approval during a pandemic.

We know that the Covid-19 will never be the last pandemic, Bhamla said. You need to think about how to simplify and scale up your hardware from a cost and design perspective. That way, these latest interventions can be more evenly distributed to reach the more serviced and resource-poor areas of the world.

The research team also included Gaurav Byagathvalli, Huan Yu, Chao-Yi Lu from Georgia Institute of Technology, and Rui Jin and Ling Ye from Emory University.

An ultra-low cost electroporator with microneedle electrodes (ePatch) for SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences, November 9, 2021.

