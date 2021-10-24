A huge advertising collusion between Google and Facebook. FB chief faces 10 years imprisonment





Last week, a court ordered the disclosure of files related to alleged collusion by Google and Facebook over advertising. The file was open to the public on Friday night, and Jason Kint analyzed it on Twitter.

Google and Facebook collusion

The incident dates back to 2017. Later, Google was contacted by Facebook when it entered the advertising market widely and threatened Mountain View. As such, the main process is precisely related to the monopoly of Google and the online advertising market. The indictment was against Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Google’s Philip Schindler. Sandberg faces up to 10 years in prison.

The tech giant was supposed to sign an illegal deal in 2018, which would allow Facebook to receive information about advertising bids. The two companies allegedly agreed to participate in and result in an online advertising auction. Mark Zuckerberg’s company reportedly promised to participate in 90 percent. The auction that Google informed them was to spend at least $ 500 million a year on them. Second, Google was supposed to guarantee Facebook would win 10%. bid.

This procedure was performed on a huge scale. Google has 11 billion advertising spaces every day. The company imposed high margins on advertising-22 to 42 percent. In 2018, Google Ads accounted for 75%. The number of impressions of online ads in the United States.

What’s Next for the Internet Giants?

The two companies have denied any collusion. In the indictment, Facebook was able to fight the censorship of Sandberg’s name from the indictment, which was clearly directed at her.

Jan J. Zygmuntowski, a journalist, columnist and economist in the field of innovation and the digital economy, believes this issue is “the beginning of the end of the Internet we know.” He also pointed out that Sandberg could be a scapegoat for the entire case, calling her “one of the most toxic female managers throughout Silicon Valley.”

An AdShares account provided to decentralize Internet giants.

We hope that decentralized solutions will not only help art for art’s sake, but also strengthen the poorest and smallest.

–Zygmuntowski wrote on Twitter.

Next, economist Jan Rutkowski proposed the nationalization of GAFA. This is because the four major companies, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, are abbreviated.

Be sharp! In my opinion, it’s certainly a combination of public platforms (due to the natural monopoly of network effects) + interoperable applications, services, etc. But from the EU level, you can only strictly regulate and build alternatives better.

–Zygmuntowski replied.

