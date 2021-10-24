Technical executives have searched for the Hyatt Hotel’s fitness center.Immediately he was suitable for being tied up





Does it suit your purpose?

A few weeks ago, the United States finally relaxed its travel ban and was vaccinated.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby claims that normal flowering can be predicted by January next year.

So could the business trip really start in earnest? Will expens (iv) e-lunch come back?

Maybe. However, it is wise to prepare for some twists and hiccups along the way. It’s also wise to wonder what the hotel has posted on its website these days.

When Kevin didn’t work

I was impressed by the tragedy of my friend Kevin’s First World a few weeks ago. As a strong technical executive, he spent Friday night at a networking event. No, this isn’t always the best way to end the week, but at least the event took place in Napa.

Some of Kevin’s high power comes from his innate drive. It is energized daily by vigorous and rigorous training. 5:30 am. So he always tries to book a hotel with a fitness center.

So he went back and forth around the Hyatt property, Andaz Hotel in Napa, on Saturday morning looking for a fitness center.

He had checked in advance if there was a fitness center. It was prominently displayed on the hotel website. This is a screenshot taken a week after Kevin’s stay.

It’s there. Great amenities.

Screenshot by ZDNet

Kevin looked into the hotel but still couldn’t find this fitness center.

So he went to the reception and wondered if he had networked a bit too much the night before.

The helpful staff explained, well, the fitness center wasn’t really there. It was a completely different place. At the HealthQuest facility.

Naturally, Kevin opened his google map to see where this was. Behold, it was 1.7 miles away.

“They said,’This isn’t a big deal,'” Kevin told me. “That’s right? How do you get there? What should I do? Bring a change of clothes to my suitcase? How about a padlock in a locker?”

You may find Kevin a little tough. He may think the same on a good day. However, the hotel charged four digits per night that weekend. And, well, that’s the principle, right? Such a principle exists recently.

The hotel suggested that he get Uber. Kevin suggested that they get a more accurate website.

“They were all’what can I do to calm you?'” Kevin told me. “And I replied,” I don’t know. I came here to have a good time, and some of them have a gym on the premises that you claim to have. Includes. “

Eventually, Kevin got Uber and went out to work out. I finally say because his first two Uber drivers have canceled. Perhaps they heard he was sick.

Struggle? Or is it just a cost savings?

But I don’t come here to criticize Kevin (or Hyatt) or praise him. Instead, Kevin is by no means an isolated experience, so I come.

The Wall Street Journal last week explained how business travelers are angry with the promises of hotel websites-from many well-known brands-so-called business-class services that simply don’t happen.

The promise of a hot breakfast and happy hour at night turned out to be just a miserable exaggeration. Some consider this to be simply Covid-inspired conservatism. Others fear it’s a bare cost savings.

Perhaps if they really want a business trip revival, hotels should take deeply into the claims they make on their website.

It’s bad enough when they charge crazy charges and insist that customers slip them into their invoices without their knowledge. (Hello, you have a nice energy bill.)

But what really exacerbates is the slightly insulting and seemingly meaningless element.

Fee, fi, fo, fum

Oddly enough, another Hyatt hotel has recently been in the news. It sought to justify a $ 25 destination fee, courtesy of Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. Many business travelers will certainly be impressed by this mandatory $ 25 entry / exit tax exemption rate.

But then there was: “Panorama view at this photo opportunity”.

These destination rates (or so-called resort rates) appear to cover technical enjoyment such as free Wi-Fi and local calls on landlines.

Which of the rising sparks I believed was also subject to the price to claim the ability to take pictures through the window?

This is a very basic element of e-commerce and currently does not overtly deceive, deceive or unreasonably annoy customers.

I know that hotels have become very difficult these days. Hiring staff is very difficult, especially when you don’t want to pay them too much.

But if you really want business travelers to feel motivated, give them a good reason. The hotel certainly knows this.

Curiously, Andaznapa has a (compulsory) destination fee of $ 30 per night and tax. This has many great benefits, including “on-site shoe shine,” “rental a bike from Vero to the hills of the Wine Country (10% off),” “local health club pass and fitness class,” and more. included. “”

You need to go to the bottom of the website to discover it. Yes, Kevin. You actually paid for a fitness center that the hotel doesn’t actually have on the premises.

As an experiment, I sent an email to Andaz Napa, a less popular hotel in Kevin. I asked him if he had a fitness center and what kind of facilities he enjoyed.

“Unfortunately, the hotel does not have a fitness center. We are affiliated with a local gym in the town of HealthQuest. The front desk has a pass for guests to use the full gym.”

Then I waited. I wanted to believe in human good intentions.

So, a few weeks after Kevin’s experience, I returned to Andaz’s site. The list of amenities has shrunk considerably.

Room service is gone. The laundry is gone. And yeah, the fitness center is gone.

Finally it fits the purpose.

Screenshot by ZDNet

Perhaps Kevin wasn’t the only one to complain.

Don’t you like happy endings?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/a-tech-exec-searched-for-this-hyatt-hotels-fitness-center-soon-he-was-fit-to-be-tied/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

