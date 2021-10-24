Startup Week begins during the high-growth period of Edmonton’s tech industry





The annual Startup Week is gaining momentum as Edmonton experiences a boom in tech jobs.

Edmonton Startup Week started on Monday. Big events will be virtualized this year, as the city is ranked among the fastest growing markets in North America, according to the annual Scoring Tech Talent report published by Canadian commercial real estate firm CBRE. , Technology companies are optimistic.

“We’ve revisited how the city itself supports the startup community,” Zack Storms, founder of StartupTNT, a nonprofit organization that supports startups, told CBC Radio’s Edmonton AM Monday.

Storm cited restructuring and Edmonton innovation as a positive change. Tec Edmonton closed, but he said it gave entrepreneurs the opportunity to take a new approach.

Startup Week is a conference hosted by Startup Edmonton where local startups and startup activators bring together various events to share knowledge. Includes short-term and long-term workshops, marketing strategies, talent attraction, and networking-examined events.

Storms hosts a webinar focused on organizing when soliciting investments.

He points out Edmonton companies such as Jobber and Drivewyze, which have become a local success story, raising millions of equity finance, hiring more than 100 people, and becoming the fastest growing player on the market. Did.

Ten years ago, he said, these companies had just started an event like Startup Week, with only a handful of people working together.

Edmonton cracked the CBRE Report’s top 50 growing technology markets for the first time when the report was released in July. The city was ranked 38th and was called “brain benefit”. This is because more people are working in the tech industry than leaving Edmonton.

According to the report, Edmonton increased its technical workforce by 53.3% between 2015 and 2020, adding 12,000 jobs over the same period.

Edmonton’s labor quality is very high for employers, but employers’ costs are the lowest on the market. According to the report, Edmonton tech workers are paid a minimum wage of $ 55,000 compared to a $ 95,000 US company.

Calgary and Ottawa also add that they are paying people in the tech industry more than $ 65,000.

