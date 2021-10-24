A new scheme to support innovative businesses and attract foreign talent





Innovative UK companies will benefit from the 1.4 billion investment funds announced in next week’s budget.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to pour money into key sectors and launches a new talent network to bring foreign talent into British industry.

The Global Britain Investment Fund provides grants to encourage internationally mobile companies to invest in key UK industries, including life sciences and automotive.

We want the UK to be the perfect place to start, grow and invest in the world

The Treasury said companies with strategically important investment proposals would be able to get subsidies for their plans through the fund.

The fund will support investment in life sciences manufacturing, increased resilience to future pandemics, and more than 800 million investments in the production and supply chain of electric vehicles, including the Northeast and Midlands. Ten thousand are included.

Sunak also said 3 of the British Business Banks Startup Loan Program, which will provide 33,000 loans to entrepreneurs across the UK who are considering extending and launching a recovery loan scheme for an additional six months until June 30, 2022. We plan to announce 112 million. Grow their business.

A new talent network will also be set up in the innovation hotspot. It will first be installed in 2022 in the Bay Area of ​​San Francisco and Boston in the United States, and also in Bangalore, India.

By 2023, the program will expand to six countries, targeting universities, research institutes and innovation hubs to attract the best foreign talent to the UK science and technology sector.

The fund will distribute grants to encourage international mobile companies to invest in key UK industries, including the automotive (Peter Byrne / PA) / PAWire.

The Prime Minister said: We want to make the UK the perfect place to start, grow and invest in our business to recover from the pandemic, look to the future, support businesses, create jobs and upgrade. ..

As we build the future of Britain as a global science and technology superpower, we ensure that Britain will continue to be a destination for international talent choices.

The team provides support to workers traveling to the UK by providing customized advice and linking to UK-based opportunities.

The Prime Minister also confirmed the government’s intention to facilitate the relocation of businesses to the United Kingdom through new re-mitigation regimes similar to those available in Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, and many US states, and took the position of the United Kingdom. It is expected to be strengthened. A global business hub and an open and competitive free market economy.

It is expected that this will enable companies to leverage UK world-class infrastructure and skills while promoting employment, innovation and investment in the UK.

CBI is said to recover from the coronavirus and companies need to get an investment (Jonathan Brady / PA) / PA Wire

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said he would recover from the coronavirus and welcomed the plan as companies needed to make an investment.

She states: This scheme is on the spot for some of the UK’s most innovative industries.

Companies will expect more coming from the Prime Minister next week to help companies invest.

Britain has always been a fascinating place for top talent. As labor shortages worsen in the low-to-high-skilled sector, this new network is the most exciting and skilled, along with the coveted funding to facilitate global investment in the UK. It can be a useful tool in some of the industry.

