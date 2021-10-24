How to install Google Play Store on Windows 11





This week, the Android subsystem for Windows was introduced in Windows 11, with the introduction of Android apps from the Amazon App Store. This is a very limited application choice, but it’s more than enough to start testing this new feature. In addition, the APK file can be loaded into Windows as another extension after the process.

Today, community members are accelerating the inclusion of the Google Play Store in the Android subsystem of Windows in record time. Thanks to this, you will be able to access the endless applications that exist in the Google Store.

How to use Google Play Store on Windows 11

Some people may be interested in these apps, and others may seem to be breaking what Windows is. We did not participate in the discussion. However, thanks to the ADeltaX User Tutorial, I will show you how to install the Google Play Store on Windows 11.

Important: Microsofters is not responsible for any issues you may encounter with Windows after applying this tutorial. For security reasons, if you find something wrong with your operating system, we recommend that you run a restore point to undo your changes.

Again, it’s a good idea to do it as a curiosity. Do not try on computers with sensitive documents. To install the script on Windows 11, you need to follow the steps instructed by the developer (if you understand the video, it’s a good idea to guide the script).

Download MSIXBUNDLE (Download using rg-adguard. Package 9P3395VX91NR, Ring: SLOW, size is about 1.2GB) Install WSL2 (Ubuntu / Debian or other distribution) Install unziplzip Extract OPENGAPPSPICO GAPPS (x86_64, 11, PICO) MSIXBUNDLE, extract MSIX (ARCH) to a folder and delete (APPXMETADATA, APPXBLOCKMAP, APPXSIGNATURE, [CONTENT_TYPES]) Copy the files (SYSTEM.IMG, SYSTEM_EXT.IMG, PRODUCT.IMG, VENDOR.IMG) to #IMAGES (GAPPS PICO ZIP) to #GAPPS Edit (VARIABLES.sh) and set the root folder .. Execute: extract_gapps_pico.sh extend_and_mount_images.sh apply.sh unmount_images.sh # Copy the image to MSIX extracted from the IMAGES folder. Open PowerShell (without core) as an administrator and run Add-AppxPackage -Register PATH_TO_EXTRACTED_MSIX AppxManifest.xml. Congratulations. Now you can enjoy WSA with any app.

This is an ongoing work and there is room for improvement. We encourage more advanced users to give it a try. We’ll let you know if there are other ways to install the Google Play Store on Windows 11 later.

