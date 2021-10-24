Developer runs Google Play Store on Windows 11





Microsoft has begun testing the Android subsystem for Windows 11 and is now available for download from the Amazon AppStore by a limited number of users. The availability of Android apps on Windows 11 depends heavily on the items published on the Amazon Appstore, but you can also sideload the APK or run the Play Store.

Developer ADeltaX has successfully unsupported the Google Play Store by making changes to the Windows subsystem for Android. A non-beginner Play Store hack enables support for both Google Play services and the Google Play Store with login support.

This method may pave the way for installing Android apps on Windows 11, and Google Play service-based apps will also work. The script is hosted on Github, but it’s not for beginners at this time, so unless you know exactly what you need to do, you should avoid hacking.

Run Play Store on Windows 11

To get started, you need to download the Windows subsystem for Android from here, install the Windows subsystem (2) for Linux, and download Ubuntu from the Microsoft Store.

Finally, run the following command in your Ubuntu terminal:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt install unzip lzip

Go to OpenGApps and create a package with the following configuration:

Platform: x86_64. OS: Android: 11. Variant: OpenGApps Pico

Download 7Zip and extract the .msixbundle of the Windows subsystem for Android to find an msixbundle that is compatible with your architecture / device language. Extract the second msixbundle to another folder and delete these files appxblockmap, appxsignature, content_types, and appxmetadata.

In the Ubuntu terminal, run the following command

git clone https://github.com/ADeltaX/WSAGAScript cd WSAGAScript / # IMAGES mv / mnt / path-to-extracted-msix / *. img. cd ../ #GAPPS cp / mnt / path-to-downloaded-gapps / *. zip.

The above command will download the files needed to run the WSAGA script. In the command, WSL follows the same path as Windows after / mnt /, but make sure the drive letter is correct. For example, / mnt / c / users would be in the c: users folder.

After executing the above command, execute the executable permission of the script

cd .. sudo chmod + x extract_gapps_pico.sh sudo chmod + x extend_and_mount_images.sh sudo chmod + x apply.sh sudo chmod + x unmount_images.sh

Then use the command “pwd” to change the root directory of VARIABLES.sh and write down the output. Run the following command: Where VARIABLES is the output of the previous command (pwd).

nano VARIABLES.sh

And finally, run the following command:

sudo ./extract_gapps_pico.sh sudo ./extend_and_mount_images.sh sudo ./apply.sh sudo ./unmount_images.sh

To copy the modified WSA image, run the following command:

cd # IMAGES cp * .img / mnt / path-to-extracted-msix /

If you follow the steps above correctly, you should be able to register the modified image. To register, enable developer mode in WSA and run Add-AppxPackage -Register path-to-extracted-msix AppxManifest.xml.

The Windows subsystem for Android installs the required apps and files on the Play Store.

To sign in with your Google account, copy the kernel file from Github and replace the kernel file in the extracted msix tools folder (do not run WSA in the background).

When you’re done, go into the adb shell and run the following command

Use setenforce0

The procedure is available, but not for beginners. We recommend that you wait for a third-party tool to automate the entire process.

Microsoft has officially worked with Amazon to improve support for Android apps on Windows 11, but there is no ETA as to when Amazon will be able to offer more apps to the desktop operating system.

