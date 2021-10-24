GoogleAnalytics-RudderStack





Google Analytics is the world’s most popular analytics service, allowing you to track and report website traffic across a variety of sources. You can measure the ROI of your ads and set up tracking codes to perform data collection based on your website type.

This document describes how to set Google Analytics as the source for RudderStack. Once configured, RudderStack can automatically ingest the specified Google Analytics data and route it to a data warehouse destination supported by RudderStack.

All Cloud Extract sources only support sending data to data warehouse destinations.

getting started

To add Google Analytics as the source for RudderStack, follow these steps:

Log in to the RudderStack dashboard.From the left panel[ソース]Choose.Next, as shown in the figure[ソースの追加]Click.[次へ],[クラウドソース]From the list of[Google Analytics]Select and[次へ]Click. Assign a name to the source,[次へ]Click.Connection settings[GoogleAnalyticsで接続]Click to give RudderStack the required permissions. next,[次へ]Click.

If you already have RudderStack connected to your Google Analytics account,[既存のクレデンシャルを使用する]The credentials are automatically displayed below.

Specifying the data to import On the next screen, select one of the Google Analytics views in the source settings. next,[次へ]Click. When you select a view,[ディメンション]Line and[指標]The line is displayed automatically. Select the appropriate dimensions and metrics for RudderStack to capture the data and[次へ]Click.

Not all dimensions and metrics can be queried together. Only combinations of dimensions and metrics that follow Google’s compatibility rules can be used in queries. For more information, please read the “Valid Dimensions and Metrics” section below.

Once you have created and saved the source, you cannot change the combination of dimensions and metrics. The primary key that RudderStack creates depends on your selection during source configuration.

RudderStack will notify you if the selected dimension / metric combination is invalid.

Setting a data update schedule Next, you need to set the execution frequency to schedule the data import from your Google Analytics account to RudderStack.[同期開始時刻]You can optionally select a time to specify the time to start this synchronization.

that’s it! Google Analytics is now successfully configured as the source for your RudderStack dashboard.

RudderStack will start importing data from Google Analytics at the specified frequency. As shown below[宛先の接続]or[宛先の追加]You can click to connect this source further to your data warehouse.

If you have already configured your data warehouse destination in RudderStack,[宛先の接続]Use the option. To configure the data warehouse destination from scratch, click the Add Destination button.

Combination of valid dimensions and metrics

Not all dimensions and metrics can be queried together in Google Analytics. Only combinations of dimensions and metrics that follow Google’s compatibility rules can be used with queries.

Definition restrictions

Google also has a limit on the number of dimensions and metrics you can define.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, it is.

Implemented the ability to associate table prefixes for all Cloud Extract sources that RudderStack writes to the warehouse schema. In this way, multiple Cloud Extract sources can write to the same schema using different table prefixes.

Feel free to contact us if you encounter any issues while configuring Google Analytics as a source on your RudderStack dashboard. You can also start a conversation on the Slack channel. I will be happy to talk to you!

