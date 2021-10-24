Get Free Google Pixel 6 with Verizon Deals This Weekend





If you haven’t heard of it yet, the Google Pixel 6 deal has officially launched and you should consider some great pre-order bonuses this weekend.

Verizon has been at the forefront of value so far, with a great combination of nifty “buy one for one free” promotion and a compelling trade-in rebate of up to $ 700.

Currently, you can only choose one, both with unlimited data plans, which is a great opening offer to our eyes. There is more than one way to put a free device in your bag here, but there are two. This provides the right options for both single-line and multi-line users.

For new customers, Verizon will also receive a free $ 500 gift card as a welcome bonus. This is a nice giveaway that will be added to your “BOGO” or trade-in rebate.

One criticism? This weekend’s Verizon Google Pixel 6 deals simply offer an existing customer who is considering upgrading (keeping the line and trading in) a $ 350 discount. That’s a lot less than the up to $ 700 off you saw on the iPhone 13 at launch. However, the line feed bonus is just as good, if not more.

If you’re looking for something a little more premium, you can find the same great offers at this weekend’s Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro deals. Please note that the “BOGO” offer for this device is a more expensive phone and only covers a $ 700 discount.

Outside the United States? Find the best Google Pixel 6 and mobile deals in your area right below.

Verizon Google Pixel 6 Deals This Weekend

And with a weekly summary of Verizon’s Best Deal, we’ve gotten even more out of this career. If you’re interested, we also have a guide to future trading of Verizon on Black Friday.

