Apple and Google’s best new technology





TECH giants Apple and Google hosted a big launch event this week.

In addition to the new AirPods and HomePod speakers, Apple has announced a discounted version of its streaming service. Google also has new phones comparable to Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

Top laptop, top price

The redesigned Apple laptop is more powerful than most desktop computers, but costs at least 1,900.

The company announced two new MacBook Pro laptops, along with a new version of a proprietary computer chip that replaces Intel.

Five

The new MacBook Pro costs at least 1,900 credits: Apple

The new MacBook Pro series features Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. These are several times faster than the original M1, but they use significantly less power in a process that is convenient for laptops.

The chip will be first available on the newly announced MacBook Pro, available in 14.2 or 16.2 inch sizes, and the HDMI port and SD card slot will be reintroduced along with the popular MagSafe magnetic charger that has disappeared in recent years. Will be done.

The new MacBook Pro screen also adds the now-signed Apple feature, with the camera notch found on the iPhone added to the top of the display.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro, which will be available next week, will start at 1,899, and the 16-inch will start at 2,399.

Cheap music

APPLE has halved the price of music streaming services as long as they are accessible by voice only.

The new plan costs 4.99 per month, alongside standard 9.99 contracts and 14.99 for families of up to six people.

Five

You can listen to Adele’s hit songs at half price and repeat

The voice plan gives you unlimited access to over 20 million songs, but users can only request songs or playlists using Apple Siri.

So if you want to hear Adele’s new hit single “Easy on You”, you have to yell out.

This can be done via an iPhone, iPad, or corporate HomePod mini smart speaker.

The idea is to get more people to use Siri and reward them at a cheaper price.

The trade-off is that it makes it harder for users to create their own playlists.

But the other trade-off is, of course, that you have to use Siri.

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google are mostly reliable, but Siri is known for making mistakes.

A new way to listen

AIRPODS 3 has Apple’s spatial audio enabled. So far, 3D sound has only been available on the more sophisticated and expensive Pro and Max models.

Redesigned with a small tip and punchy sound, it’s sweatproof and waterproof.

Five

Apple HomePod Speakers Available in Three New Colors Credit: Apple

It has a longer battery life and can be used for 1 hour with a 5 minute charge. The price is 179 and the entry level Air Pods 2 is currently 129.

Apple has also announced three new colors, yellow, orange, and blue, to match the original black and white of the 99 HomePod mini-speakers.

Can Google rival the iPhone?

GOOGLE has another crack in smartphones comparable to the iPhone, and at first glance they seem to have failed again.

The 599 Pixel 6 and 849 Pixel 6 Pro are cheaper than other top-end rivals.

Five

According to industry experts, Google will always have a hard time pulling customers away from the iPhone Credit: Google

The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch display, and the 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen.

Both devices feature a new 50-megapixel camera lens as part of the Pixel 6’s dual camera system and a 6 Pro triple-lens setup, and both devices have up to 24 batteries. Google says it does. -1 hour battery life on a single charge.

The phone has been completely redesigned on the outside, accommodating Google’s first proprietary processor, the Google Tensor.

It comes with Android 12, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, and will be available on Thursday.

However, CCS Insight’s chief analyst and industry expert Ben Wood believes Google will continue to struggle to keep customers away from the big smartphone tycoons.

He states: Apple and Samsung have taken decades to build brand, distribution and consumer loyalty. There are still many consumers who are unaware that Google is making mobile phones and that Android is a Google product.

Google has to spend a small amount of money on marketing to move the needle if it wants to be a major smartphone player, as Huawei has done in the past.

Energy cap app

In a war with your other half over central heating? Do you think your kids will be on the PlayStation all the time after bedtime?

Samsung’s new free app, called SmartThings Energy, helps you track usage as well as reduce billing.

Five

Samsung’s Smart Things Energy helps you track usage Credits: Ewoud Rooks

You can connect to a smart meter and update the amount of gas and electricity used at home live.

Plus, it’s linked to thermostats, dishwashers, washing machines, and even smart appliances and gadgets such as refrigerators to help you understand exactly how to use it.

A smart plug that fits between the socket and the electrical device will also work with the update soon.

The idea is that our energy prices will definitely rise in the coming months, so families can learn more about how to use gas and electricity and make small changes to reduce consumption. This may have lowered the thermostat once.

Teg Dosanjh, director of Samsung’s Connected Services, said:

You can use this service to switch the appliance to low energy mode and let you know if the appliance is running when no one is at home.

It also notifies users when their energy consumption exceeds their monthly goals.

As part of our partnership with uSwitch, we can suggest ways to save money by moving to another supplier. But at this point, the deals are very limited due to soaring energy prices, and experts advise households to stick to current suppliers to be protected by price caps. doing.

Enlighten me: LEDs reduce carbon emissions

You’re told to stay away from gas boilers, but experts say it’s cheaper and easier to switch to LED lights.

Funds will be available, including $ 620 million for electric vehicles and chargers and $ 140 million to get the Green Hydrogen project on track.

The 450 million pot will subsidize 5,000 households in England and Wales and replace gas boilers with low-carbon electric air source heat pumps.

Heat pumps still cost more than 10,000.

However, critics point out that many of the heat and building strategy plans are aimed at new construction and miss a quick win like the lighting of an existing home.

For example, more efficient lighting and other low power equipment can help save 75 a year after spending the cost of buying a new LED bulb instead of the old type.

Stephen Rouatt, Signify’s UK boss, said:

The government needs to encourage energy-efficient modifications. LED lighting is one of the quickest refurbishments that dramatically reduces carbon, does not require large capital investments, and has a short payback period.

He said switching to low-carbon smart LED lighting could reduce emissions equivalent to one coal-fired power plant, 636,000 cars, or 496,000 households in the UK.

Apple announces new 3rd generation AirPods with longer battery life and spatial audio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/money/3921379/apple-google-best-new-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos