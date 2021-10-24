Pixel 6-Android got its own iPhone after waiting 13 years: Is it time to go to Google?





It will soon fit in the pockets of thousands, and it’s probably safe to assume millions of people. After months of leaks, renderings, teasers, and even pre-announcements, at least on paper, we’ve learned everything we need to know about Google’s new flagship.

The rest will be a complete review, but until then, not only about the importance of the Pixel 6 for Android, but also about Apple’s role in Google’s decision to move from a seemingly midrange device to a completely rethought Pixel. Let’s talk too. 6.6.

The good news here may suggest “iPhone inspiration”, and everything Google has done is mostly positive. However, no company or phone is perfect. Here are some of the more controversial and less noticeable iPhone motivations we found at Google’s Pixel 6 event.

Tensor-Google’s answer to Apple’s A15 isn’t that strong, but it’s not the only one … AI Start with the most obvious changes-Tensor is Google’s answer to Apple’s A-series in-house chip and welcomes Sundar Pichai I’m excited to do it. And a companion to the “Break Free Club”. What will you be free from? Of course, I’m referring to Qualcomm. If you’re following the tech industry, especially devices with mobile chips, you know that it’s fashionable to start producing your own processors. Huawei, for example, has done that for a while, but Oppo will soon join the club. .. Since then, Samsung has mostly manufactured the original Exynos chips from the beginning. Of course, the disadvantage for Korean companies is that they don’t have tight control over Android. In addition, the US Galaxy flagship uses a Qualcomm chip to indicate that Samsung is not ready to commit. There is a good reason for that. The US S21 flagship is of better quality than those sold in other parts of the world.

But of course, thanks to the iOS and A-series chips, Apple is one of the makers that has full control over both software and hardware. Google is clearly very excited to be able to do the same. In fact, the Pixel 6 announcement stated that there was no Google chip in the past:

“This is an area we have been restrained for years.”

Rado suspects that Google was aiming for Qualcomm, but I think it was great to see Google being honest about the past. Google and Qualcomm’s chips have been unable to keep up with Google’s strong research and data to maximize its potential. Google claimed GPU performance that was 370% better (not a typo) than before (Pixel 5). Benchmarking isn’t everything, but if it’s true, this is still very impressive. Pixel 6: Did you miss the opportunity? Next, we’ll reach the second most important point since the announcement of the Pixel 6. This is the fact that Google is finally (!) Comparable to Apple and will provide Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a five-year update.

Unfortunately, given the fact that Google was referring to “security updates” instead of “software updates,” it’s not optimistic-like the new Android version. The latter is summarized in “at least 3” years, which is a shame. Sufficient for someone who switches phones every two to three years (hello!), But it would have been much more “Apple” to offer a five-year or at least four-year warranty software update.

The lack of more extended software support not only makes Google comparable to Apple, but also misses the opportunity to speed up beyond things like Samsung and OnePlus.

Privacy and Security: Is the Pixel 6 the Safest Smartphone in the World?

Then you’ll reach Apple’s favorite buzzword, privacy. This is also a Google issue now. The company doubles privacy and security thanks to encryption on the device and the “Tensor Security Core”. This makes Pixel 6 “the most hardware security layer on any phone”. Google’s privacy concerns are also represented by the addition of some new software to Android 12, a new security hub that can ensure that your phone is “up-to-date in security.” Privacy dashboard that allows you to control app accessibility and location permissions-reminiscent of app tracking Transparency on iOS The camera and mic indicator in the upper right corner of your smartphone show when your mic or camera is in use Indicates. This is borrowed directly from iOS. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: The design isn’t very good. Not just Apple … it’s a little Apple and goes to the more fun part of today’s story, and that’s some of Google’s design decisions for the Pixel 6. The first two things that were very obvious to me were that Google wanted pixel 6 Pro is more “shiny” and “flashy” than a regular Pixel 6-perhaps it’s “more premium” It should look and feel like “. And to my surprise, Google chose “iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro” directly. Solution-A glossy stainless steel frame for the Pixel 6 Pro and a matte aluminum frame for the Pixel 6. But there are some other Pixel 6 design elements that may seem unrelated to Apple at first, but … let me explain. Google hasn’t returned to the Pixel 3 XL Notch (God is forbidden) to make the Pixel 6 stand out, but in my opinion the company achieves a similar effect with the new visor camera bar on the back of the Pixel. Striving for 6!

This almost unique design touch (mostly reminiscent of the TCL 10 Pro) makes the Pixel 6 recognizable. On the iPhone, this job belongs to Notch and, to some extent, Camera Array. Apple wants its devices to be visible miles away.

Thanks to its unique notch, the new MacBook Pro has also joined the “probably tasteless but unique” chat.

And finally, if you look at the front of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll notice that they look quite different from each other. The Pixel 6 is reminiscent of Sony’s box-shaped Xperia, but the Pixel 6 Pro looks almost common. It imitates the Huawei P50Pro and many other phones with similar designs. Also, the bezel is uneven (#mad), but that’s a completely different rant, and I’ll skip it here.

The point here is that when you work with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, they look and feel different. Now, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro share the same screen and front look, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are not expected to. The first is said to maintain the same iPhone 13 style notch, but Apple’s 2022 Pro iPhone is rumored to have a punchhole design.

So Apple seems to be trying to make the standard and professional iPhones stand out even more, and Google has already taken a step in that direction-and it’s taking a similar approach. I’m not a fan, but what it is. “The Pixel 6 Pro is the best Pixel ever,” and “the iPhone 13 Pro is the best iPhone ever.”

Rendered by Souta (Twitter atuos_user).

And finally, about the most Apple that Google did during the Pixel 6 event, that’s the term Google used to present the phone. If you’ve seen any of the last few iPhone events, you’ll find that Tim Cook and its company are the only phones in the universe to behave like the iPhone. Well, Google just pulled Apple.

Throughout the Pixel 6 presentation, I continued to hear:

“The safest Pixel ever, the best Pixel ever, the biggest battery ever Pixel.”

There are too many examples, but the point was a one-to-one copy of how Tim Cook was talking about the iPhone. Of course, this may not leave a big impression on the average consumer. In addition, in the end, only about 250,000 people streamed the Pixel 6 event, but at Apple’s Unleashed event the day before, it exceeded 750,000 (if you’re interested, it’s currently 1.8 million vs. 5.8 million people).

But from the perspective of those who follow the smartphone industry, Google’s lack of desire to find its own voice is puzzling. Apple is probably Google’s biggest competitor, so it’s no exaggeration to say that it looks like an amateur. Still, for some reason, did this not stop Sundar Pichai from appreciating this presentation? I would have been riding if Google’s goal was to make Apple ironic, but it certainly didn’t look like that.

Ultimately, the Pixel 6 is better than Adele’s new song. After all, it doesn’t matter if the Pixel 6 is an Android iPhone or if Google copied certain Apple features or tricks. Curiously, last year Apple borrowed the idea for Android widgets on iOS 14, but this year Samsung revamped the One UI to make the Galaxy widgets look more iPhone-like. It’s as if Samsung waited 12 years for Apple to introduce the widget and duplicate it. Ironically, what’s important is all the features we’ve discussed, from the tight integration of Tensor with Google’s Android, more frequent (security) updates, privacy concerns, to individual camera bars. Is a positive change for Google’s Pixel. 6, it takes one step closer to elusive perfection.

And if this also means “one step closer to the iPhone,” frankly … don’t worry! I think I like it more than Adele’s new song!

