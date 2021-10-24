Scottish Investors Support Green Innovation Aiming for 2.8 Billion Markets





Technology developed by Artus allows air conditioning systems to be installed with less infrastructure than traditional designs.

The support provided to Artus Air, with offices in Edinburgh and London, will help harness the potential of the 2.8 billion markets in Europe and the United States.

Artus has developed an innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. It states that it not only changes the way buildings are cooled and heated, but also significantly reduces the amount of energy consumed and the amount of carbon produced.

Compared to traditional systems, Artuss Optima technology can reduce the typical energy consumption of buildings by about 14%.

The Artuss system is delivered as a single component, eliminating the usual ducts and diffusers found in traditional systems and significantly reducing installation time.

New investments from Par Equity will be used to raise Artus awareness, develop product portfolios and grow the business globally.

The Artus unit has already been installed in many well-known buildings, including the Heathrow T3 Centurion Lounge, and the technology behind it is protected by two global patents.

The business was developed by Roger Olsen, the company’s chief technology officer, within the venture division of Arup, a company of specialists working throughout the build environment.

Following the investment from Par, Artus will become an independent entity, but Arup will continue to be an important shareholder.

Paul Munn, managing partner of ParEquity, said Artus will bring a gradual change to the industry, which previously lacked new and innovative technologies.

Its energy-efficient design helps the building achieve its net-zero carbon goals, and the unit works in tandem with existing infrastructure to provide flexible, low-energy performance at no cost premium.

These benefits make it easy for mechanical engineers to specify Artus and ensure that they will become market leaders.

According to Olsen, Artus was born out of a desire to have better tools for the job.

We wanted to create a low-energy, widely applicable HVAC system that was easy to design, install, and implement. By adopting advances in mechanical and electrical technology, we can create products that are not only more compact and aesthetically pleasing, but also more comfortable, quieter to use, and highly accurate temperature control without drafts. I did.

Arup Ventures develops and commercializes ideas that transform the built environment.

Ian Rogers, Arup’s Global Venture Leader, said: We are very proud of our venture program, which uses the ingenuity of Arup members to create new innovations and bring them to market. Artus was developed after we first asked for ideas and is a great example of Arup’s adoption of a new business model. We are pleased to work with Par Equity to make this investment possible. We also look forward to Artus continuing to grow as a standalone business.

Last year, Par Equity increased its new investment activity to a record 12.4 million and at the same time continued to implement a successful exit. Since 2013, we have been returning cash to investors every year.

The year ended with 35 investment transactions completed within 12 months of 2019’s record high.

