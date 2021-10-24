Facebook faced its own rebellion during the parliamentary riots





On January 6, 2021, a file-photograph rebel loyal to President Donald Trump tried to open the door to the US Capitol during a riot in Washington. A new internal document provided by Frances Haugen, who turned from a former Facebook employee to a whistleblower, simply put the company into a riot on January 6 after spending years under the microscope for platform policing. You can get a rare glimpse of how it looks like you’ve come across Credits: AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana, File

Another type of riot was taking place within the world’s largest social media company when supporters of Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol on January 6, fighting police and concealing lawmakers.

Thousands of miles away, Facebook engineers were competing to fine-tune internal controls to slow the spread of false information and exciting content. Emergency measures rolled back after the 2020 election include a ban on Trump, a freeze on comments in groups with records of hate speech, an exclusion of the “stop stealing” rally cry, and a “temporary” U.S. It included allowing content moderators to be more active by labeling them as. “High risk location” for political violence.

At the same time, frustration within Facebook erupted against what some saw as the company stopped and often reversed its reaction to rising extremism in the United States.

“Did you not have enough time to understand how to manage discourse without enabling violence?” An employee wrote on an internal bulletin board in the midst of the turmoil on January 6th. .. “We’ve been fueling this fire for a long time, but don’t be surprised that it’s now out of control.”

That’s still a question for the company today, as Congress and regulators are investigating Facebook’s role in the January 6 riots.

A new internal document provided by Frances Haugen, who turned from a former Facebook employee to a whistleblower, rarely gives a glimpse of how the company appears to have simply encountered the January 6 riots. Even after years under the microscope due to inadequate crackdowns on the platform, social networks show that riot participants spend weeks on Facebook itself and Congress proves Joe Biden’s election victory. It soon became clear that he had missed a way to prevent it.

These documents also seem to support Haugen’s claim that Facebook prioritizes its growth and profits over public security, with Facebook in the days and weeks leading up to the attempted coup d’etat on January 6. Conflicting impulses have opened the clearest window to date on how to protect business and protect democracy. ..

The story is based in part on a disclosure made by Hogen to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in a form edited by Hogen’s lawyer. The edited version received by Congress was obtained by a consortium of media outlets, including the Associated Press.

Facebook’s January 6 Break the Glass emergency measure was essentially designed to stop the spread of dangerous or violent content that social networks first used for the fierce elections in 2020. It was an optional toolkit. .. Twenty-two of these measures were rolled back at some point after the election, according to an internal spreadsheet that analyzed the company’s response.

“As soon as the elections were over, they either put them back or put them back in order to prioritize growth over safety,” Hogen said in an interview with “60 Minutes.” ..

Facebook’s internal report since January 6, previously reported by BuzzFeed, is “fragmented” against the “Stop the Steal” page, related false sources, and the rapid growth of violent and incendiary comments. I blamed the company for having an approach.

Facebook says the situation is more subtle and, as it did on January 6, we are carefully adjusting our controls to respond quickly to the proliferation of hateful and violent content. The place before that day wouldn’t have helped.

Facebook’s decision to phase out or discontinue certain security measures takes into account signals from the Facebook platform and information from law enforcement agencies, spokeswoman Dani Lever said. “When those signals changed, so did the measures.”

Lever said some measures were well implemented until February and others are still in effect today.

Some employees were dissatisfied with Facebook’s management of problematic content, even before the January 6 riots. An employee who left the company in 2020 said a promising new tool backed by strong research was “afraid of public and policy stakeholder reaction” (translation: negative from Trump’s allies and investors) I left a long note accusing him of being constrained by Facebook because of concerns about the reaction).

“Similarly (with more concern), I saw a safeguard that was already built and working for the same reason rolled back,” wrote an employee whose name was blacked out.

A study conducted by Facebook long before the 2020 campaign found little doubt that the algorithm could pose a serious risk of disseminating false information and potentially radicalizing users. There was no.

The 2019 study, entitled “Carol’s Journey to Carol’s QAnonA Test User Study of Misinfo and Polarization Risks Encountered Through Recommender Systems,” is a typical “strong conservative” but radical. Explained the results of experiments conducted with established test accounts to reflect the view that they are not 41-years North Carolina women. This test account uses the fake name Carol Smith to show that it prefers mainstream news sources like Fox News, ridicules liberals, embraces Christianity, and is a fan of Melania Trump. I followed the humor group.

According to research, the recommended page for this account, generated by Facebook itself, evolved into a “very annoying polarization” within a day. By day two, the algorithm had recommended more radical content, including groups linked to QAnon. Fake users did not participate because they were essentially unattractive to the conspiracy theory.

A week later, subject’s feed included “Extremely Conspiracy and Graphical Barrage of Graphical Content,” including a post that revived Obama’s false lies and linked Clinton to the murder of a former Arkansas senator. Was there. Much of the content was pushed by suspicious groups operating from abroad and by proven administrators who violated Facebook’s rules regarding bot activity.

As a result of these results, researchers whose names have been edited by whistleblowers will remove content that contains known conspiracy references and invalidate the “Top Contributor” badges of misinformation commenters. , Facebook has recommended a safety measure that even lowers the required follower threshold before confirming the page admin. Identity.

Among the other Facebook employees who read the survey, the answers were almost universally supportive.

“Hey! This is a very thorough and well-overviewed (and disturbing) study,” wrote one user, whose names were blacked out by whistleblowers. “Do you know the concrete changes that will occur in the future?”

Facebook said the survey is one of many examples of ongoing research and improvement efforts on the platform.

Another study, entitled “Understanding the Dangers of Harmful Topic Communities,” was handed over to Congressional investigators, where like-minded individuals who embrace borderline topics or identities normalize harmful attitudes and are radical. Discussed how to form an “echo chamber” for false information that can be promoted and even provided Justification of violence.

Examples of such harmful communities include QAnon and the hatred groups that drive the theory of racial warfare.

“When like-minded individuals come together and support each other to act, they are at increased risk of offline violence and harm,” the study concludes.

Invoices filed by federal prosecutors for allegedly assaulting the Capitol include examples of such like-minded people.

Prosecutors use Facebook to form an “alliance” with another militia group, Proud Boys, and coordinate plans ahead of a riot in the Capitol by a reputed leader of the Oath Keepers militia group. He said he had talked about.

“We have decided to work together to resolve the issue,” said Kelly Meggs, who said authorities were the leader of the Florida branch of Oath Keepers, according to court records.

Quote: In the Capitol riot, Facebook acquired its own riot on October 24, 2021

