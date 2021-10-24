The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack price increase isn’t ridiculous, but the response is certain.





Ohno. This wouldn’t be good.

That was my first reaction when Nintendo announced that the Switch Online service expansion pack would cost $ 50 a year.

The original service, still available for $ 20 per year, provides access to an ever-growing library of online games, cloud saves, and over 100 NES and SNES games to play. The new tier, which costs $ 30 more and is due out on October 25, will offer a collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles in addition to all of this. Plus, if you own Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll have access to the just-announced paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise (usually $ 24.99), at no additional cost.

The people of the Mushroom Kingdom were not happy.

Expansion pack overview The trailer can easily break one million views.

At the time of this writing, the public video has been viewed more than 900,000 times, commented 26,000 times, and the ratio of dislikes to likes is 5: 1. This is the equivalent of an angry customer fire on the Internet. (In the real world, it’s the windstorm that blows some leaves into your driveway.) But I don’t want to look down. I would like to understand how the unexpected but nominal price contributes not only to discomfort, but also to the resentment of the entire community. And for my life, I can’t understand.

We find ourselves in a strange math era. People want more and more with less and less money. Among the thousands of negative comments, YouTube commenters regularly say they’re happy with the $ 10 and even $ 20 increase. Before the price was announced, Nintendo Life asked its readers what they thought was the fair price for the added content. The choices were free, $ 5 / year, $ 10 / year, $ 15 / year, or $ 20 / year. Of the approximately 20,000 votes, 91% said they were under $ 10. (Obviously, this website didn’t expect Nintendo to add $ 30 a year to the price of the content.)

Nintendo went crazy and wrote several comments below the public video. So what does it mean if a company’s request is feasible for $ 10 but madness is $ 30? That means demanding an additional $ 1.67 a month is equal to rebellion. This means that for less than $ 0.06 a day, businesses have moved from stimulating the delight of expectations to stimulating bubbling anger.

It’s no exaggeration to say that someone went crazy, but it’s not a multi-billion dollar company that has been synonymous with video games since the 1980s.

Luigi is looking at some of that money.Nintendo

The difference between $ 10 or more per year and $ 30 or more per year is functionally irrelevant, approaching the gap between the missing steps of the stairs. You can stretch your legs a little higher and continue climbing. But the resulting expansion pack protest treats the rise in price as if it were a sinkhole that swallowed someone’s childhood home, a rift across time and space.

Let’s take a look at another subscription service that probably guarantees to raise your eyebrows. Mario Kart Tour, the Nintendo mobile version of the popular car tracer, is free to play (or can start for free with certain Nintendo nomenclatures. Sleight of hand, inevitably a real upgrade Minimize player frustration when prompted to buy-World Money). However, you can get a Gold Pass for an additional $ 5 per month. This provides in-game benefits that are inaccessible to non-subscribers.

That’s $ 60 a year, $ 10 more than the Switch Online Expansion Pack. One gives players access to over 125 games from four classic console libraries. Second, you have the potential to earn digital tokens with a shiny sparkle. Still, of the more than 930,000 reviews on the Apples iTunes store, Mario Kart Tour received 4.7 out of 5, and the majority of players did not exceed the option price.

Indeed, these products serve two different audiences with two expectations. But, not surprisingly, the reaction gap is noteworthy. Perhaps the difference is time. Players make a lot of noise on social media and threaten boycotts. After that, life continues as usual. Often, the wrath targets of these Nintendo apocalypse are great successes.

Even the Pokemon anime Ash is crazy about Dixit.Pokemon Company

In 2019, fans planned to boycott Pokemon Swords and Pokemon Shields. This is because the entire Pokemon collection is not available in a complete Pokédex for over 20 years of games. This caught all the catchphrases. Completely inaccurate (created by the marketing team in 1998). Therefore, developers should be sentenced to Tarring and feathering! Many dissatisfied fans coined the term Dexit to refer to this exorbitant omission of Pokemon in the game, and semi-seriously likened it to Britain’s departure from the European Union. Indeed, the franchise was unable to survive such a crisis of self-confidence.

Instead, Sword and Shield have sold 21.85 million copies so far. (People weren’t happy when the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass was first announced, but their memories are fading and their wallets are open.)

Consumers are not the only ones competing for the greatest kneeling response. Many journalists and enthusiastic writers share a collective sense of confusion about Nintendo’s decision-making. Forbes calls it a ridiculous Switch Online bundle and price. VentureBeat also calls the new online pricing ridiculous.

come! Writing headlines without inspiration is more annoying to me than consumer backlash. If you’re going to complain, at least be thoughtful. It’s ridiculous for Jonathan Swift to demand a collective shift to cannibalism for babies. The medieval knight who calls the severed limbs a flesh wound is ridiculous. Companies that charge $ 50 a year for older games are slightly more expensive than the gaming community expected. It would have been ridiculous (and aggressively fun) if Nintendo had thrown in a packet of free backlove and Kirby scented bass hechima.

Sora doesn’t want Kirby loofah.Nintendo / Square Enix

Nintendo has a history of causing both positive and negative ridiculous reactions. That makes a little sense. The company operates an entertainment business and offers the long-awaited rest due to the mundane nature of everyday life. Fans are enthusiastic by definition. Whatever that new thing, you may cry as the person who sees Sora becomes the last new character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it brings you hope and joy. Many yell when the new thing brings disappointment. All you have to do is take a breath, consider your priorities, eat a grilled cheese sandwich, and walk your dog.

Do anything but the digital tempered tantrum that we have come to expect and accept as part of our lives in a connected world.

In the meantime, if you’re excited to play Mario Kart 64 online with your friends for the first time, if you want to try the Japan-only release of Sin and Punishment, or if you’re proud of the classic Super Mario 64 or Zelda If you’re planning to play Legend of Zelda: Ocarina at Switch, you can buy a replica Nintendo 64 controller for an additional $ 50.

But you have to wait. So far, it’s already sold out.

The Cult of Nintendo is an inverse series focused on the weird, wild and amazing conversations that surround the most venerable companies in video games.

