Jacket comeback bids are slightly short on UVA football Georgia Institute of Technology yellowjacket





Georgia Institute of Technology, Charlottesville, Virginia, with less than four minutes left, was aiming for a touchdown that could close the game by reducing the deficit to eight, but the yellow jacket rally was 48. There was a slight shortage with a -40 defeat. Saturday night at Scott Stadium to Virginia.

Georgia Institute of Technology (3-4, 2-3 ACC) said 48 when Rashawn Henry of Virginia caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brennan Armstrong at 3:50 and entered the match. Behind -27.

The yellow jacket was capped with a 37-yard touchdown catch by Karaninoris from quarterback Jeff Sims, reducing the jacket’s deficit to 48-34 and driving 75 yards at just 2:34 with 1:16 remaining. I continued. After Marratxí Carter recovered a perfectly performed onside kick by Jude Kelly, Tech took only 54 seconds to drive 51 yards, with a 5-yard pass from The Sims to Kirick McGowan with 22 seconds remaining. I pulled it within 8 points at 48-40 (the attempt at 2-point conversion was not good).

The third time this season, the second in less than a minute, Kelly again performed a perfect onside kick. This time Juan Ethomas recovered and returned the ball to the jacket at the 50-yard line. The Sims completed the pass to Jordan Mason (7 yards) and Adonicas Sanders (12 yards) and placed the tech within 31 yards of the potential game. However, Virginia’s Joey Bronde defeated The Sims and threw him into the end zone in his final play, and Cavalier escaped with a victory.

The team combined a 1,206-yard attack on Saturday night’s shootout (636 in Virginia and 570, the best of the season at Georgia Institute of Technology). The yellow jacket passed 300 yards and ran the best 270 of the season with a balanced attack.

Tech jumped into the lead early on 13-0 and 16-7, but Virginia’s sixth-place offense (the fourth straight-top 20 offense faced by the yellow jacket) was 24-16 before the extension. I took a half-time lead. Its lead to 21 before the jacket’s ferocious comeback attempt.

Georgia Institute of Technology will return for the first time in almost a month next Saturday, hosting Virginia Tech for a return at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kick-off is set at noon. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Wide-out Kirick McGowan (2 – above) was pulled to two touchdown receptions that day to go with the 89 receiving yards (Photo: Keith Lucas).

Post-match notes

team

Due to the defeat, Georgia Institute of Technology fell to 3-4 in the season and 2-3 at the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia moved 6-2 overall and 4-2 in ACC play. Georgia Institute of Technology participated in the game at 3:50, following 48-27. The yellow jacket combined a 75-yard and 51-yard touchdown drive, recovering an onside kick following each score and returning the ball with just 48-40 with 20 seconds remaining. The jacket drove to the 31-yard line in Virginia, but the final pass in the end zone was incomplete. Georgia Institute of Technology set a record high of the season with a total of 570 yards of attacks (previous: 440 at Duke on October 9) and 7.3 yards per play (previous). 7.0 vs Kennesaw, September 11), 7.9 yards per rush (previous: 6.1 vs North Carolina, September 25) and 28 First Downs (previous: 25 vs NIU) Georgia Institute of Technology averages more than 6 yards on Saturdays , Georgia Institute of Technology marked the fourth straight game in the face of one of the current top 20 total attacks (No. 19 North Carolina, No. 5 Pit, No. 18 Duke and No. 6 Virginia). Georgia Institute of Technology scored 2-2 in these four games. Georgia Institute of Technology has consistently fallen to 4-14-1 in Virginia, including 4-15 in its last 19 visits to Scott Stadium dating back to 1992. UVA (4 consecutive losses) since 2013 Georgia Institute of Technology fell to 0-10 in the last 10 games shortly after the defeat. The Yellow Jacket has not won in a row from November 10th to 17th, 2018 (against Miami (Florida) and Virginia).

Individual notes

Georgia Institute of Technology RB Jahmyr Gibbs had the best 132 rushyards of his career (previous: 105 at Syracuse on September 26, 2020). In the third quarter Gibbs 71 yard touchdown run, QB TaQuon Marshall will perform a 78 yard touchdown in Virginia on November 4, 2017. Two touchdown catches (36 yards and 5 yards) in Georgia Technical University Senior WR Kirick McGowan holds 6 touchdown receptions in 6 games as a yellowjacket. McGowan had two touchdown receptions in four seasons and a total of four touchdowns (two rushes) at Northwestern University (2017-20) before arriving at Georgia Institute of Technology as a graduate of the season. I did. Georgia Institute of Technology r-So. RB Don Tesmith’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the fourth touchdown run in the first 35 carries of the season (one for every 8.8 carry) and 88 carries (one for every 12.6 carry). The 7th TD run at was last season. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1 – above) ran the best 132 yards of his career this evening, including a 71-yard touchdown in the third quarter (Photo: Keith Lucas).

