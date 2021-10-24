Swim Dive Defeats Florida Approaching – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology swimming and diving lost a fierce battle with Florida. The 19th men’s side fell to Florida’s 15th men’s side 150-148, and the women’s side lost 159-141. Freshman Defne Tajiildis set a new record for freshmen with 200 flies (1: 59.14) while winning a B-cut at the event.

I set the goal of getting a record for freshmen, and I was happy when I saw I got the record. The 1st and 2nd place finishes at the event with Mackenzie were good, Tacildis said of her performance.

After Event 10 where Caio Pumptis won 100 breaststrokes (52.96), the men’s side took the lead and is suitable for B-cut. Pumptis will later win a B-cut even 200 breaststrokes. Daniel Kertez and Matt Steele finished third and fourth in the event, giving Tech a 47-46 lead. Christian Ferraro participated in the next event on the men’s side with a time of 1: 45.05 with a 200 butterfly suitable for B-cut. David Gapinsky set a time of 1: 53.56 at the event to keep his technique at 57-55.

Tech lost the lead after the event, but kept it closed only after 7 points entering the final event. It ended up at the last event, the 400 Free Relay. White and Gold must win the event and place either 2nd or 3rd place to win the tournament. Kertesz, Batur nl, Ferraro and Pumptis won the event, but Jacket was shy for 0.46 seconds to touch third in the event and lost the tournament to Florida.

When Sophie Murphy won the 100 Free (51.34), the women took the lead of 87-82 at Event 17, but couldn’t see the lead in the rest of the tournament. The yellow jacket ended powerfully in the final event where Rachel Fulton, Murphy, Zora Lipkova and Brooks Switzerland won the 400 free relay in 1.51 seconds.

Diving competed on 1 meter and 3 meter boards. On the women’s side, Kamlin Hidalgo was the top diver of the day with a score of 362.55 on a 3-meter board and 307.35 on a 1-meter board. Captain Carmen Woodruff had the second best score on a 3-meter board (314.63) and was proud of her team’s performance.

As a team, I think we started from a much higher place than last year. We really improved. Woodruff said he was really excited about the rest of the tournament, given the location compared to last year.

The men’s diver was led by Allenman, a freshman who scored the top tech score on a 3-meter board (333.08) and a 1-meter board (298.80).

It was my first encounter with Georgia Institute of Technology. You can see your teammates actually diving and you can have a mock tournament scenario, but I’ve never seen them in a tournament. Mann said that when he first experienced diving in a jacket, seeing everyone diving was very motivating for future competitions.

Berke Saka wins first with 200 backs (1: 46.66), nl wins with 200 frees (1: 36.54), Mert Kilavuz first with 500 frees (4: 27.59) and 1000 frees (9: 07.83) Finished in.

The event went very well. I put a lot of effort into this and set some target times.Thank you Angie [Nicolletta].. She always believed in me and thanked all my teammates, Kilavuz said after the meeting.

Switzer first touched with 200 free (1: 50.77), Fulton returned home first with 50 free (23.33), and Tacyildiz secured the top spot with 500 free (4: 58.84).

This event was a pink event to raise awareness of breast cancer. The first 200 fans in attendance received a pink Georgia Institute of Technology swimming and diving shirt. Next to the yellow jacket is a trip to North Carolina on November 5th and Duke on November 6th. On October 30th, the McCaulejye Aquatic Center will be the venue for the alumni association.

