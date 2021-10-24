In-app payments: Google’s court ball after Apple’s new App Store policy





Bangalore: Apple’s decision to allow app developers to communicate directly with users about payments will put additional strain on Google’s efforts to implement its own in-app billing system in India, Indian internet entrepreneurs said. rice field.

Startups are against Google. Google requires Play Store developers to use only their own built-in payment service, which charges a 15-30% fee for in-app purchases starting in April. Developers want to continue using external payment links, which cost only about 1-2%.

Apple follows the same policy, but has a very small market share in India.

iPhone makers updated the App Store rules on Friday to allow app developers to contact users directly about payments. This procedure may allow developers to avoid 15% or 30% App Store fees. According to Apple, “as long as this request is optional,” you can ask users for basic information such as their name and email address. Still, developers cannot integrate alternative payment options within the app.

Google was recently seen as consistent and reflecting Apple’s point-to-point as far as their Play Store billing and payment policies go. If Google appears to be in line with Apple’s policy, it will render their announcement in a dispute over the March 2022 deadline, the Digital India Foundation’s alliance said in a statement.

Apple proposed a change in August in a legal settlement with a small US app developer. In September, a judge ordered Apple to loosen control of payment options in the App Store, but Epic Games said it couldn’t prove that an antitrust breach had occurred.

Sign-in The fact that Apple hasn’t yet allowed an alternative payment system to be built directly into the app results in a poorer user experience compared to in-app purchases, sticking out like a painful thumb, said executives. Sijo Kuruvilla George said ADIF Director. It is now important to ensure that efforts to make the app economy a fair market continue.

Google (Alphabet Inc.) and Apple have been accused worldwide of exploiting their market advantage and charging app developers high fees. In August of this year, South Korea passed a law banning big tech companies from forcing developers to use in-app billing systems.

Murugavel Janakiraman, founder of BharatMatrimony, said: “When a customer wants to subscribe to a service, it should be frictionless.”

On Friday, a startup called Google will work to reduce the fees charged to developers for in-app purchases, but search giants will dictate prices and limit other payment options in the Play Store. Controversial issues such as doing so remain unresolved.

