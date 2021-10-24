Meme Stocks | Donald Trump: Trump Technology SPACs Could Make He Bills Billions With Meme Stock Enthusiasm





Fateful Donald Trump is suddenly ready to get a big boost from meme stock mania.

Late Wednesday, the news that the former president’s early media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, plans to release through a special-purpose acquisition company, despite little details being released, is an individual. Enthusiastic investors. With the increase in stocks, the implicit value of the new venture has exceeded $ 8.2 billion.

Based on figures from press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Trump is likely to own more than 50% of the merged company. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, it is currently the wealthiest person to date, with an estimated net worth of $ 2.5 billion.

In the world of Reddit-fueled transactions and the epic SPAC hype roller coaster world, these benefits are largely uncertain. However, the money bet on Trump’s media conglomerate shows a sharp turnaround in the presidency that was unfriendly to the millionaire business empire.

His Washington hotel, which first went on the market in 2019, is still for sale, but the flagship Midtown Manhattan Tower, which bears his name, is vacant. This summer, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer was charged with tax evasion. Trump’s net worth has fallen by about $ 500 million since he entered the White House, and pandemics and fallout from the January Capitol riots have further hurt his business interests.

The arrival of a social media outlet that Trump, the leader of the 2024 Republican presidential poll, has been teasing for some time. There are many reasons to be skeptical of the assessment. It will take months for the new venture to launch its first product, a social media platform called Truth Social. And there are already technical issues. On Thursday, the Truth Social page was hacked to make it appear that Trump was sharing a photo of a pig in defecation.

According to a press release released by the company, it is unclear whether Trump plans to build a social media platform on Twitter scale over the next few months, as well as streaming services, which is the next stage of the Trump media plan. The statement was downplayed by numbers even by SPAC standards.

There is no finance. There is no business plan. I don’t know how they came to the rating. Kristi Marvin, CEO of research firm SPAC Insider, has no information. That is the fundamental problem.

Representatives of Trump and Trump Media did not respond to requests for comment.

According to a presentation on the Trump Media website, this business is on Amazon.com Inc. There are ambitious plans that also include technology stacks that may compete with AWS, Googles Cloud, and more. Currently, the Digital Worlds board sheds light on members with media experience. Its CEO, Patrick Orlando, is a former Deutsche Bank AG derivatives trader who co-founded a sugar trading company and recently founded the banking company Benessere Capital before adopting SPAC.

So far, retail investors have little concern. Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a shell company that merges with Trump’s new venture to open to the public, closed at $ 94.20 on Friday. This was up from $ 9.96 before the deal was announced on Wednesday. It is also an increase of more than 800% from the $ 10 offer price normally used in SPAC merger agreements.

According to a press release, the new company will have an initial corporate value of $ 875 million. Assuming a $ 10 per share asking price was used in the calculation and Digital World trusts $ 293 million, SPAC owners considered the shares that the sponsor would receive if the deal was closed. Later, we will acquire about 42% of the merged company.

It leaves 58% for Trump and all his partners in Trump Media. Based on the final price of Digital Worlds, the stock is worth nearly $ 4.8 billion. The entire company is valued by the market for approximately $ 8.2 billion, compared to Twitter Inc.’s approximately $ 50 billion stock valuation.

Trump’s agreed valuation of a new media company that would reduce the $ 875 million corporate value could have allowed him to negotiate a sweeter deal. Contract terms need to be more fully disclosed and are subject to change before shareholders vote for the contract. This is probably a few months away.

Business Constraints Most of Trump’s current wealth is tied to the Trump Organization, a vast real estate business that has been hurt by pandemics and legal issues. In addition, at least $ 590 million in debt related to the company’s assets over the next four years, more than half of which is personally guaranteed by Trump.

In April, the company won when two skyscraper partners, Vornado Realty Trust, refinanced debt related to the tower in San Francisco, bringing $ 617 million to its owners. The Trump Organization also appears to be approaching the sale of the Washington Trump International Hotel, which was a hotspot for political alliance, lobbyists and conservative media outlets.

Eric Trump, Trump’s son, said at the time of the Vornado deal, we were one of the least leveraged real estate companies in the country compared to assets. On paper, he and his brother Donald Trump Jr. have led the Trump Organization. Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has resigned from various roles after the indictment. The company was also charged with 15 felony charges in New York.

Trump has not signaled that hell will return to the Trump organization. His focus is now on controlling the Republican Party and his new media project, which will give him a way to connect and raise money after he’s been banished from Facebook and Twitter. If he chooses to seek a second term in 2024, that will be the key.

When Trump first ran for president, he claimed to have $ 10 billion in wealth. Now, retail enthusiasm may bring him somewhat closer to getting there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/trumps-tech-spac-could-make-him-billions-with-meme-stock-frenzy/articleshow/87234006.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

