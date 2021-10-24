Moviebook Leverages Digital Technology to Contribute to Sustainable Development Goals





BEIJING, October 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / -AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider Moviebook leverages intelligent video production and digital twin technology to leverage the US Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is supported. Accelerate the establishment of a digital economy and promote the development of a low-carbon economy. Its disruptive technology allows the industry to make significant progress, especially towards achieving five goals.

With respect to SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth) and SDG 9 (industry, innovation, infrastructure), Moviebook supports the development of the digital economy by helping build digital commerce infrastructure, thereby sustaining it. Promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Based on intelligent video production and digital twin technology, Moviebook already delivers solutions for the entire digital commerce industry chain, including visualization, digital reconstruction, digital interaction, and intelligent “decision making”. This will accelerate the path to digital transformation in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and new retail.

With regard to SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), Moviebook is empowering the development of smart cities. Moviebook secures a contract from China Telecom, one of China’s leading carriers, and provides a variety of technical services such as structural analysis for creating digital twin systems and smart city operation and management platforms. Contributes to core technology.

For SDG 4 (Quality Education), Moviebook is working with Peking University, a leading educational institution, to enhance the ideology and political science modules of the digital age. This includes leveraging Moviebook’s computer vision and intelligent video production technology to create virtual immersive courses that improve the quality and experience of learning.

Moviebook has also achieved SDG 13 (Climate Action) and the Chinese government’s “30-60” decarbonization target for retailers to create automatic digital twin (ADT) engines and digital instruction manuals. Equipped with a digital factory. These manuals can show multidimensional information about a product, such as appearance, texture, function, and internal structure, which consumers can visually access on the screen of a smartphone. Digital instruction manuals have revolutionized the consumer experience, reducing the need for paper instruction manuals and thereby helping to reduce carbon emissions.

As a leader in intelligent video production, Moviebook pushes the boundaries of intelligent video production technology and drives industrial digital transformation and green development through innovation and dedication. In doing so, Moviebook can help the world build a better and more sustainable future.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading infrastructure and service provider powered by intelligent video production AI, aims to enhance the monetization capabilities of retail, media, education and cultural clients through an intelligent vision. Based on its technical advantages, especially in the areas of computer vision and computer graphics, Moviebook will significantly improve the efficiency of visual content production and revolutionize the way such content is presented and manipulated. Moviebook opens up a variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technology by applying AI technology to video.

For more information, please visit http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index.

