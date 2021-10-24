2022 GMC Sierra Release Date, Price, Specifications, Payload, MPG, and Towing Redesigned Trucks





GMC likes to say that it makes the most technologically advanced and luxurious trucks on the market. But for some time, that Sierra pickup was lacking in one major area: luxurious, high-tech interiors.

Today, both GMC Sierra (and its sister track, the Chevrolet Silverado) are getting major updates for 2022. This is not a traditional mid-cycle refresh, GMC spokesman Chadryon told Inverse. Not only the design, but also the update of functions and technology.

The new 2022 Sierra has two new trim levels, the AT4X with an off-road focus and a new top trim called Denali Ultimate. GMC says the most luxurious pickups in its class, and they may be right. Huge new screen A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch infotainment touch screen are now available at all trim levels (except for very basic work trucks), giving GMC Sierra’s new buyer a whole new experience. I’m looking for.

From release dates to pricing and mileage to an overview of the new trim, here’s everything else you need to know about the new 2022 GMC Sierra.

When is the 2022 GMC Sierra release date?

GMC

The new Sierra should begin arriving at dealers in the first quarter of 2022.

How much does the 2022 GMC Sierra cost?

The base price for each trim is categorized as follows:

Sierra Pro (Work Truck): $ 32,495SLE: $ 43,895 Altitude: $ 45,495SLT: $ 50,895AT4: $ 60,995 Denali: $ 61,295AT4X: $ 74,995 Denali Ultimate: $ 80,395 How much does a used 2022GMC Sierra cost?

I don’t know for a while as the new Sierra hasn’t come out yet. However, given the current chip shortage, used truck pricing remains very high just because there are many new trucks around.

What is the 2022 GMC Sierra Trim Level?

GMC

The new Tundra has five trim levels, and the higher the rank, the more luxurious and technical the track will be.

Sierra ProSLEElevationSLTAT4DenaliAT4XDenali Ultimate

The Sierra Pro is a work track, but all other trims have important updates. A new 13.4-inch touch screen and 12.3-inch digital cluster are standard equipment since SLE, and the built-in Google enhances the infotainment screen. The new infotainment experience includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store.

AT4 and AT4X are off-road trims, and Denali and Denali Ultimate focus on luxury and technology features.

What does the 2022 GMC Sierra redesigned interior look like?

GMC

The entire interior of almost all Sierra trims has been reworked. In addition to the 13.4-inch touch screen and 12.3-inch digital cluster, the center console (all trucks with bucket seats) has a new electronic shift control that replaces the old column shifter. The trailer brake control also moves to the center console (just behind the shifter) with an interesting move.

Behind the shifter is a redesigned center console with a clever wireless phone charger for easy access and unobtrusive.

GMC says there are new premium materials used at all trim levels, and higher trims, especially Denali Ultimate, have actually been improved. In the last few years, the interior has been the weakest part of this truck. more than this.

What are the 2022 GMC Sierra Engine Options?

There are several, depending on the trim you get. The Denali Ultimate includes a 6.2L V8 or 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder Duramax diesel. There is also a 2.7L turbo 4-cylinder and a 5.3L V8.

How much horsepower and torque does the 2022 GMC Sierra have?

This depends on the engine.

The 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder has more than 20% more torque than the current version to 310hp and 420lb-ft. It gets an 8-speed automatic, but all other engine options are combined with a 10-speed automatic.

5.3L V8 will be 355hp and 383lb-ft. 6.2L V8 will be 420hp and 460lb-ft. The 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder will be 277hp and 460lb-ft.

GMC

How is the fuel economy of GMC Sierra in 2022?

Still do not know. Official EPA ratings for various Sierra powertrains need to be released near the 2022 vehicle launch.

2022 How big is the GMC Sierra fuel tank?

A typical cab truck has a fuel capacity of 28.3 gallons, but most double cab and crew cab models that most people buy have a 24 gallon tank. The 2WD and diesel models have a 22 gallon tank.

2022 How big is the GMC Sierra’s Truck Bed?

There are short, standard and long box options depending on the model you get.

Crew cab:

Short Box: 5.75 ft Standard Box: 6.5 ft

Double cab can only be used at standard 6.5 feet

Regular cabs are available in standard 6.5-foot boxes or 8-foot-long boxes.

GMC

What is the maximum traction and payload of the 2022 GMC Sierra?

The maximum tow argument varies greatly depending on the exact configuration of the truck, and the cab, bed size, engine, etc. affect the number.

With the right setup (crew cab, 3.0L diesel, 2WD, and short box with maximum tow package), the GMC Sierra can tow an impressive 13,100 pounds. The minimum and maximum towing configuration is £ 8,500. Check with GMC for maximum traction with your preferred configuration.

As with towing, the maximum load capacity (the total weight of all passengers, cargo, equipment, and the trailer weight of the truck itself) varies significantly. The AT4 standard box crew cab has a minimum payload of £ 1,390, while a regular cab 2WD standard box can handle £ 2,240.

The new GCW alert feature can use engine torque to determine when a Sierra can be overloaded and alert the driver to this potentially dangerous situation.

What is the 2022 GMC Sierra Axle Ratio?

There are several different options.

3.23 (5.3L, 6.2L, and 3.0L)

3.42 (2.7L, 5.3L with maximum trailer package (NHT), and 6.2L with NHT)

3.73 (3.0L w / NHT)

What safety features does the 2022 GMC Sierra have?

GMC has some standard safety features as part of the GMC Pro Safety suite.

Forward collision warning Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection Blind spot monitoring with lane change warning Distance display vehicle Automatic high beam

There are also many trailer-specific features available as options, including a towable version.

Blind Zone Alert Considering Trailer Length When Changing Lanes Adaptive cruise control that allows you to consider the extra weight of the trailer when adjusting speed.

You can also take advantage of GM’s hands-free supercruise driving capabilities. This feature allows for automatic hands-free lane change and hands-free trailer (but no lane change feature).

2022 What is GMC Sierra Supercruise?

Supercruise uses in-vehicle sensors to locate trucks in the roadway and match them with existing lidar scans around the world. With all this data, trucks can steer the road themselves, but drivers can simply monitor and pay attention to the road to prevent strange things that need to be intervened. increase.

It is not an automatic driving but an advanced SAE level 2 semi-autonomous advanced driver assistance system.

Supercruise is Denali’s standard and Denali option. It includes a 3-year subscription to the feature and can be used on over 200,000 miles of roads with restricted access in the United States and Canada. Post-subscription pricing will be announced at a later date.

GMC

What is the warranty for 2022 GMC Sierra?

The new Sierra has GMC’s standard 3-year / 36,000-mile bumper bumper warranty and an additional 5-year / 60K warranty that covers the powertrain components.

How do I buy the 2022 GMC Sierra?

The new GMC Sierra can be booked on the GMC website or by contacting your local GMC dealer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/innovation/2022-gmc-sierra-release-date-price-specs-payload-mpg-towing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos