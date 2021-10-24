Google tax, death announced without successful tax collection





Google pricing has been a dream of the Pedro Sanchez government since 2018. The second is attractive, which came into effect in January 2021. By then, its useful life was expected to be finite. The United States is responsible for dating deaths announced from almost the beginning. By 2024, Spain will technically have to abolish taxes on so-called specific digital services.

To avoid U.S. tariffs on Spanish products, executives impose this tax on the online economy affecting companies with annual global sales of more than € 750 million and sales in Spain of more than € 3 million. Abandon.Biden administration twisted

She shook hands with Sanchez in addition to several other European countries. Austria, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States need to adapt to the framework established by the OECD after reaching an agreement. The framework, which is expected to come into effect at the end of 2023, consists of multinational corporations paying taxes. About their interests. In the area where they were born.

This will start the transition period, after which Google’s rates will have to disappear. However, the outlook for collection is not close to what the government initially or later predicted. Executives now calculate revenues of € 1.2 billion. He then corrected the numbers that were already in a pandemic and set the estimate at 966 million. It was included in the 2021 General State Budget (PGE).

Reality ruined Sanchez’s results. Until last August, when data is available, the tax was only € 92 million, 9.5% of the total for the first eight months. Tax revenue was calculated with that money, so an absolute failure that affects your account.

For the 2022 budget project, executives already had to go back to their estimates with data in mind. He calculates that this tax will be collected at only € 225 million next year when it was thought to be five times higher in 2019 and more than tripled in 2021.

The government is currently trying to market an agreement with the United States as a practical solution for both parties if it is more than a Spanish ceded to Biden. In fact, they are giving a kind of bailout to Spanish exporters.

It is remembered in 2019 when Finance Minister Mara Jess Montero claimed that the threat of US tariffs did not raise her concerns. At the level. Diplomacy. The threat arrived and the Treasury was forced to withdraw.

Tariffs will not take effect or take effect until December 31, 2023, when the OECD framework works. Similarly, the above framework not only establishes taxation where income is generated, but also establishes a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% at the second level. This can also create new conflicts with the United States, as Sanchez’s executive branch method is the same as Google’s rate: agreed at the international level by already unilaterally imposing on a general budget project. Predict what was done. Of the state in 2022.

Another big mistake

However, this is not the only tax punctured by the government in 2021. The so-called Tobin tax, which is levied on certain financial transactions, was expected to collect a total of 850 million euros in 2021. By August, it will amount to 185 million euros.

In the case of the Tobin tax, it happened like its twins Google, that is, the government had to retreat for next year. In the 2022 budget project, it is already assumed that the collection estimate will fail, and next year’s revenue calculation will be reduced to 372 million. Therefore, between both taxes, an income of 600 million euros is budgeted, but a year ago it was thought that it was possible to collect more than 1.8 billion euros by mistaking the data. rice field.

