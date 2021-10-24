Science and Technology Innovation Conference 7 years ago





Innovation, scientific publishing, business challenges, technology, humor, online games, talks and exhibitions are components of the ZTB conferences (Zientzia, Teknologia, Berrikuntza) in the city until November 21st.

Through this initiative, we would like to contribute to the spread of science and culture in the same way as the Institute Museum. Each year, this is the 7th edition, which, as emphasized by economic promotion consultant Ainhwa Lit, offers a program attended by more than 20 conferences, contributed by leading experts pushing the limits of Bergara. I am.

He also emphasized cooperation between institutions and groups. This year, 17 groups and entities are participating, along with the organizational efforts mandated by the lab.

Connect with the masses

Rosa Erazkin, a curator of the Science Museum, emphasizes the importance of bringing science closer to the entire audience and aims to broaden the reach of recipients based on diversity. Focusing on science, technology and innovation, we are engaged in training and dissemination from various disciplines through conferences and exhibitions.Exhibitions, student activities, workshops, encounters with Wolfram, and other suggestions

Due to the latest version of health, some shows were broadcast in streaming format. In this form, we were able to reach people who could not be reached otherwise. The balance was positive, so the opportunity to watch a Seminarixoa match is still alive, Elerskin said. ..

For those who value their presence more, it has been announced that despite the increased capacity limits, we recommend registering with Laboratorium at 943 76 9003 or [email protected]

From many perspectives

Diversity is taste, which is one of the principles of the ZTB conference. As explained by the city’s development engineer Marij Unamuno, we have meetings in front of meetings in robotics, illustration, circular economy, physics, manufacturing and many other areas. On November 12, the Miguel Altona Institute, led by MU Beatrice Lascurin, held a technical conference on what artificial intelligence is and how it can be applied to business strategy. He also emphasized: On November 2nd, the neighborhood will publish a book called “The Star of Science”. “Woman from shadow to light’.

Basque as a subject has been incorporated into the conference. Meren Duparan of the Basque Government, Joxian Amonaris of the Gibuzkoa District Council, and Gozo Azteria of Elhiar participated in the roundtable “Youskera in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, a marathon of voting records in the Basque Country led by Librezale.eus on November 13.

In the field of education, we jointly prepared a complete educational show, as Ohana Garmendia of the Miguel Altna Institute stated at the event. Students receive lectures from experts on a variety of topics and conduct scientific experiments. On November 8th, we will organize a technical escape room for students LH5 and LH6.

