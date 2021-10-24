Install the Google Play Store on Windows 11 using this Windows subsystem for Android hacks





The new Windows subsystem for Android is designed to run Android apps on Windows 11 computers. The official way to get the app is to use the Microsoft Store or Amazon Appstore. Informally, you can sideload your app from any source (there’s a guide for that).

But how do you install the Google Play Store to access all apps and services that you may have already paid for on your mobile phone, tablet, or other device? Now you can do that too … although it’s a bit tricky to get everything up and running.

This week, Microsoft released an initial build of the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to members of the Windows Insiders Preview program. It’s officially associated with the Amazon Appstore, which has only 50 apps available at release, but users already know how to:

Unfortunately, when I tried to install the full Google Play Store in the same way I used countless times on my Amazon Fire tablet, it failed. I was able to install and launch the Play Store, but I couldn’t log in. Nothing happened when I pressed the sign-in button.

Now developer ADeltaX has released a tool called WSAGAScript that breaks through that obstacle … though at the moment it does it in a slightly dangerous way.

This is because WSAGAScript includes downloading the Windows Subsystem for Android installer package, changing content by resizing the partition, adding Google apps, and changing permissions. You also need to replace the kernel with a modified rooted kernel so that you can adjust the SELinux settings to actually log in to the Google Play store (otherwise the same sign-in I encountered). Impossible problem occurs).

Once that is done, you will be able to restore the original kernel. This is theoretically safer and more reliable, and you can receive updates from Microsoft on the Windows subsystem for Android without breaking anything.

However, Microsoft has released only one WSA build so far, so there is no guarantee that everything will continue to work after the update.

In addition, using WSAGAScript requires a variety of tasks, such as downloading and modifying the Windows subsystem for the Android installer, and installing the Windows subsystem for Linux so that you can run Linux-specific commands.

Of course, WSAGAScript may also be updated in the future, and / or other tools that are easier to use may appear. But for now, using WSAGA Script requires a lot of work.

If that doesn’t work, find the script and description on the WSAGAScript GitHub project page, or check out the video walkthrough that shows the entire process from start to finish in about 10 minutes.

