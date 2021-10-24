Chongqing Digital Town uses technology to increase crop efficiency





Editor’s Note: This report focuses on Chongqing as part of a special series of “Hot Stock Cities” on Chinese cities with annual GDP exceeding $ 1 trillion ($ 155.4 billion, or more than Qatar’s GDP). .. At the end of 2020, there were 23 such cities. Click here for more articles on Chongqing. You can also explore previous coverage of Ningbo and Changsha.

Agriculture is deeply integrated with the technology of Ganning, a small digital town quietly located in Wanzhou District, making agricultural production more intelligent and stimulating rural vitality in Chongqing, southwestern China.

The town has been rippling since the district government established the Three Gorges Agricultural Innovation Center in collaboration with several scientific research institutes. The center will allow more than 200 industrial demonstration parks and more than 10 modern agricultural companies to upgrade their planting and agricultural techniques for activities such as pig farming, tea cultivation and traditional herbal medicine cultivation. I have been supporting you.

The Changjiang Three Gorges Agricultural Innovation Center uses Israeli fertilizer technology to help spread fertilizer evenly throughout the mountainous vegetable fields, said Li Yi, party secretary of Ganning Town. He added that this was something the center couldn’t do before due to the rugged terrain.

“Israel technology has increased planting efficiency by 10% and reduced costs by 20%,” said Yi.

One of the center’s most attractive sectors is the intelligent greenhouse. Digital technology can adjust temperature, humidity and light according to your requirements. If the room temperature is above 30 degrees Celsius or below 20 degrees Celsius, the digital control system will bring it back to its normal range.

In addition, the center also has a big data platform that allows you to monitor crop growth and farm remotely. The Changjiang Three Gorges Agricultural Group is one of the participants who established the center.

“Videolinks allow professionals to remotely monitor production in real time and provide real-time assistance and technical support for crop growth and agriculture,” said Three Gorges Agriculture Group Chairman. Zhang Benjie said.

Mr. Zhang said the platform is provided with consulting services by agricultural experts in Shandong Province, who are famous for their advanced agricultural planting.

This method proved to be very efficient and helped to serve a wide range during the COVID-19 epidemic, he added.

As a next step, this digital planting model will be promoted to more areas. Suge Farm in Liangping District, Chongqing is also a digital farm.

There are several modern agricultural parks in the neighboring Sichuan province.

Li said all of these digital farms sent people to Ganning Town to learn the designs and techniques used. Most of these agricultural parks will soon sell produce in downtown Chongqing.

The Three Gorges Agricultural Innovation Center has set up 10 national high-tech companies with the goal of breaking through 30 scientific disciplines by 2025.

