Israeli innovator working to resolve climate crisis





Ag-tech, food-tech, water-tech, clean-tech. These areas established in Israel, along with several other areas, can be grouped under the new umbrella of the Climate Technology Ecosystem.

This completes the first mapping of Israeli companies developing technologies aimed at mitigating and adapting climate change.

The Israeli Climate Technology Status 2021 is the first report of its kind and was released on October 18 by the Israel Innovation Authority and the Israel Innovation Institute PLANE Tech.

The five key challenges areas for climate technology identified in the report are agriculture, clean energy, mobility and transport, water infrastructure, and alternative proteins.

Alternative proteins and green structures show the fastest growth of start-ups in the last three years.

Emerging domains showing significant growth are transparent and agile supply chains, new materials, circulation, food loss and waste.

Dror Bin, CEO of the IIA, said the climate crisis is the most serious global threat facing humankind.

While many activities are taking place at the international level, the global eye is the technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create innovative and breakthrough solutions to address the consequences of the crisis. We are looking at the department.

Climate innovation is not only an important step in the fight against the climate crisis, but also an important business opportunity for the growth of an innovative, diverse and sustainable technology industry.

Energy storage is king

The IIA-PLANETech report found in 2014 that the number of new startups already working on Israeli climate issues has increased exponentially.

Today, Israel has approximately 1,200 companies that provide solutions to climate change challenges, including 637 start-ups and growth companies founded since 2000. Founded in 2020, 9% of Israeli companies are developing technical solutions that can improve the climate crisis.

With 235 companies developing clean energy systems, energy storage has been identified as an area of ​​particularly high potential based on investment.

With 212 developing climate-friendly agricultural systems, precision agriculture has been identified as having high potential. 127 in sustainable mobility and transportation, especially new mobility with high potential. There are 45 companies developing alternative proteins, of which cultivated meat has the highest potential.

Uriel Klar, director of PLANE Tech at the Israel Innovation Institute. Photo courtesy of PLANE Tech

Our report positions Israel as a world leader in climate technology and highlights areas of Israel’s unique potential, said Uriel Klar, director of PLANE Tech. ..

Klar predicts that climate solutions and technologies will lead to a new generation of unicorns in Israel, while at the same time helping solve major challenges for humankind.

The vision of PLANETech and its partners is to transform Israel into a global center of climate technology that helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Israel and around the world.

Cultivated meat, irrigation, seawater desalination

Other highlights of the Israeli State of Climate Tech 2021 report:

Israel is at the top of the list of G20 countries operating in the areas of cultivated meat, irrigation systems, precision agriculture and seawater desalination. Between 2018 and 2020, more than 560 private investment entities (mainly foreign venture capital funds) invested a total of $ 2.97 billion in Israeli climate change companies. Total investment in the first half of 2021 reached 40% of total investment in the last three years. .. The IIA-led Israeli government has invested $ 280 million in climate startups from 2018 to 2020. Of the 200 Israeli climate companies surveyed, 72% said securing funding was the most important issue. This is partly due to the lack of a single Israeli investment entity dedicated to this area. And most of the world’s largest climate technology funds have never invested in Israel.

Nevertheless, the future of Israel’s climate technology ecosystem looks bright.

The author writes that an AI-led analysis of global climate innovation identifies Israel’s competitive advantage over other climate innovation ecosystems around the world.

