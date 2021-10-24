Research says Google, IBM and other tech companies underreport their carbon footprint





Google wants to display carbon dioxide emissions on leaflets using flight options

Google has released a new feature that displays a flight carbon emission quote right next to the price and duration of search results.

Michel Shen, Google

Berlin — Large tech companies such as SAP, IBM and Google announced on Friday that they underreported greenhouse gas emissions during a period of increasing scrutiny of their role in driving climate change. The investigation claimed.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications found inconsistencies in the way businesses declare carbon dioxide emissions. This is an indicator that is increasingly regarded as important to investors.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Technische Universität München, investigated so-called Scope 3 emissions, which account for the majority of a company’s carbon dioxide emissions, including business trips, employee commuting, and how companies use their products.

Focusing on 56 companies in the tech industry, we found that on average, we were unable to disclose about half of our emissions.

Global Warming: Climate change is a “first and foremost” health crisis, a new report found

Christian Stoll, one of the authors of the report, said that some companies, such as Google’s parent alphabet, found consistent ways of reporting carbon dioxide emissions, but excluded emissions that should be counted. rice field.

Other companies, such as IBM, reported their carbon footprint differently depending on their audience, excluding emissions that should be included.

Neither Google nor IBM responded immediately to the request for comment.

The authors have suggested ways in which companies can improve emissions reporting.

Climate Change: The U.S. Spy Community publishes the first ever national intelligence estimate on climate change

Laura Drucker, senior manager of corporate greenhouse gas emissions at the non-profit business research firm Ceres, said he agreed with the Nature newspaper’s conclusion that corporate emission disclosures need to be improved.

“But we can’t wait for the perfect data,” said Drucker, who wasn’t involved in the study. “Companies can use quotes and screening tools to identify climate risk hotspots along the value chain, and can set goals and take immediate action to reach those goals. At the same time, we will work to collect data and improve quality. “

Ceres’ own research showed that many of the largest companies in the United States lack ambitious climate goals, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2021/10/23/google-ibm-sap-tech-firms-underreport-carbon-footprint-study/6157496001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos