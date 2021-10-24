Report: Global Climate Technology Fund Ignores Exploding Israeli Starters | JewishPress.com | David Israel | 18 Hesibon 5782 October 24, 2021





Photo courtesy of Israel Innovation Authority

637 Israeli companies are working to develop technologies that contribute to decarbonization, mitigation and adaptation.

637 Israeli companies are working to develop technologies that contribute to decarbonization, mitigation and adaptation. Three-quarters of these start-ups are under the age of seven and employ less than ten, according to a new report from Israel’s Innovation Authority Israels State of Climate Tech 2O21. The number of newly established climate technology start-ups surged in 2014, and since then its share of all newly established Israeli start-ups has increased each year to reach 9% in 2020. increase.

The report shows that Israel has absolute global leadership in the areas of meat, irrigation systems, and seawater desalination. Israel will provide global leadership not only in precision agriculture, sustainable mobility and solar power, but across alternative protein domains when normalizing results by GDP spending on R & D.

However, comparing the success rates of Israel’s Green Deal submissions with the success rates of all Horizon programs shows that Israel is far from realizing its global potential in Europe’s largest climate financing program. increase. Despite showing a growing ecosystem, Israel has not yet exhausted its potential for innovation, commercialization and scale-up of climate technology solutions.

A survey of Israeli climate technology companies found that the main challenges to growth were access to capital, regulatory hurdles, and the difficulty of opportunities to grow the market. .. The report concludes with some recommendations to overcome these challenges and further promote the continued growth of Israeli climate technology companies. They employ pathways to increase access to private and public capital, increased government and regulatory commitments, involvement of various stakeholders in the ecosystem, and a carbon-neutral overall vision of Israel. Includes demonstrating leadership by doing. Strong government thinking and leadership will help create strong momentum and transform Israel into a world leader in climate innovation.

According to the report’s findings, the number of new startups working on Israeli climate issues has skyrocketed since 2014, peaking in 2016. The percentage of these new climate companies is the percentage of the total number of new highs. -High-tech enterprises have increased significantly, reaching 9% of all enterprises established in 2020.

The main findings of the report are as follows:

With 637 emerging and growing companies developing climate technology, the five areas of challenge are climate smart agriculture, clean energy systems, sustainable mobility and transportation, eco-efficient water infrastructure and alternative proteins. Most of these innovative companies are young up to the age of 7 and have up to 10 employees.

To date, more than 560 private investment entities have invested in Israeli climate change companies, most of them venture capital funds, two-thirds of which are foreign investment entities.

These same entities invested a total of $ 2.97 billion between 2018 and 2020. Total investment in the first half of 2021 reached 40% of total investment in the last three years.

However, of the 20 major investment entities in Israeli climate technology, no single entity is dedicated to climate technology. Moreover, to date, Israel does not have a dedicated climate technology investment group. In addition, the Israeli government has invested heavily in climate change companies.

From 2018 to 2020, led by the Israeli Innovation Authority, the state has invested a total of $ 280 million in promoting research and development in climate technology.

A special study commissioned for this report found that nearly 200 Israeli climate change companies participated and that funding was the most important issue for Israeli climate change companies. 72% of the companies surveyed say that access to capital is a major challenge to their growth today.

Israel compared to the world Israeli technology is at the top of the list of countries operating in the following areas (G20): cultivated meat, irrigation systems, precision agriculture, and demineralization of water. However, Israel is far from reaching its full potential, as reflected in its relatively low participation and success rates in the Horizon program.

The report identified four areas of challenge with great potential for Israeli climate innovation.

Clean Energy Systems: 235 companies, of which 119 start-ups have raised $ 2 billion. Energy storage has been identified as a particularly high potential area, with 34 startups raising $ 265 million. Climate-Smart Agriculture: 212 companies, 130 of which have raised $ 950 million. Precision agriculture has been identified as a particularly promising area, with 69 start-ups raising $ 489 million. Sustainable Mobility & Transport: 127 companies, 75 of which have raised $ 1.8 billion. New Mobility has been identified as a particularly high potential area with 69 startups raising $ 1.19 billion. Alternative Protein: 45 companies, 42 of which raised $ 364 million. Cultivated Meat has been identified as a particularly high potential area with five startups raising $ 185 million.

According to Dror Bin, CEO of the Israeli Innovation Authority, the climate crisis is the most serious global threat facing humankind. While some activities are taking place at the international level, the global eye is to create innovative and groundbreaking solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address the consequences of the crisis. We are looking at the technology sector. Climate innovation is not only an important step in the fight against the climate crisis, but also an important business opportunity for the growth of an innovative, diverse and sustainable technology industry.

Climate Tech Investments

Investment in climate change ventures totaled $ 2.97 billion between 2018 and 2020, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate of 14%. According to early data, total capital invested in climate technology start-ups in the first half of 2021 was nearly 40% higher than total capital invested in the last three years. The two most funded climate issues in the last few years have been clean energy systems and sustainable mobility and transportation. Alternative proteins have shown promising growth in financing. In 2020, the initial public offering (IPO) conducted by climate technology start-ups on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange surged. Five startups, primarily from the energy sector, conducted public offerings (25% of total IPOs in 2020), with 11 already submitting IPOs in the first three quarters of 2021.

Climate Tech Investors

Israeli climate technology has attracted about 570 investment groups and a significant number of additional private investors. Of the 20 investment groups that have invested the highest totals in Israeli climate technology start-ups, there is no dedicated climate fund. Moreover, to date, Israel does not have a dedicated climate technology investment group. Of the 10 most active investment groups in Israeli climate technology, four operate government-sponsored incubators, thereby emphasizing the importance of such government support in the climate territory. Four of the world’s most active investors in climate technology (both transaction volume and investment value) 12 are investing in Israeli climate ventures (SOSV, Sequoia, Khosla Ventures, Techstars). Less than 20% of the 570 investor group comes from corporate venture capital (CVC). Late dedicated funds made less than 1% of active investment, indicating less capital diversity available to climate change ventures. The Israeli government has invested more than US $ 280 million between 2018 and 20 to accelerate the research and development of climate technology start-ups. The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) supported 290 ventures between 2018 and 20 with a total budget of $ 250 million (16% of the annual budget).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jewishpress.com/news/israel/report-global-climate-tech-funds-ignore-surging-israeli-startups/2021/10/24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos