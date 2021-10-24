Why did Huawei invest in this glass company in Chongqing?





ATG factory in Chongqing. /CQNews.net

Editor’s Note: This report features Chongqing as part of a special series of “Hot Stock Cities” on Chinese cities with annual GDP exceeding $ 1 trillion ($ 155.4 billion, or more than Qatar’s GDP). At the end of 2020, there were 23 such cities. Click here for more articles on Chongqing. You can also explore previous coverage of Ningbo and Changsha.

Shortly before Huawei unveiled its latest P50 flagship in July, Chinese phone makers used “nanocrystal” technology to cure the front glass of their smartphones to gain less knowledge in Chongqing, southwestern China. Invested in a glass company that hasn’t been.

Aureavia Hi-tech Glass (ATG), a Chongqing company, is one of the latest achievements in local government efforts to support scientific and technological innovation in local governments.

Founded in July 2014, ATG specializes in building customized glass materials, such as those used for smartphone screens and aircraft windows.

Lu Peng, Deputy General Manager of ATG, said that high alumina glass is made with “100% proprietary technology” that can “replace imported products”.

He added that no one has ever succeeded in mass production in China.

Huawei’s P50 Pro smartphone will be available in stores in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, northwestern China, on August 26, 2021. / CFP

The most important part of the technology is to make the glass stronger by mixing crystalline aluminum oxide with the glass while maintaining its transparency.

According to the company, glass contains more than 18% aluminum oxide, which is above the industrial average of about 13%. This means that the product can withstand more scratches and blows.

Huawei didn’t comment on why the investment was behind, but many Chinese market speculators said that phone makers had similar products manufactured by Corning, a U.S. company where Gorilla Glass is widely applied to mainstream surfaces. A smartphone that said it was trying to secure a local replacement.

Corning recently collaborated with Apple to cover the iPhone 12 and 13 series with a new type of glass called “ceramic shield” that uses nanoceramic crystals to enhance the strength of the glass, similar to ATG’s nanocrystal products. bottom.

ATG told the local news website CQNews.net that their products are on the same level as the best foreign products.

ATG is headquartered in Chongqing for housekeeper-style services provided by local governments, as well as CEO Bai Yibo coveting his hometown.

“Liangjiang New Area provided us with a list of raw material suppliers shortly after the first steps were completed,” Cao Jian, head of ATG’s CEO office, told local media. “They also helped us build an industrial chain by finding a market for our products.”

Established in 2010, the Yangjiang New Area is China’s first national-level new area located inland. The region has an automobile industry and an IT industry, both of which exceed 100 billion yuan (about $ 15 billion).

Night view of Yangjiang New District, Chongqing City, southwestern China. / CFP

After investigating IT companies, CGTN Digital found another car company in Yangjiang New Area.

SAICIveco Hongyan, one of Liangjiang’s leading automobile manufacturers, exported 1,500 heavy-duty trucks mainly to Southeast Asia in 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease, their plans for 2021 are more ambitious 3,000 vehicles.

The company, a subsidiary of SAIC Motor, has set up a customs office in Pingxiang, Guangxi, and built a cross-border logistics platform between China and ASEAN to reduce logistics costs in Southeast Asia.

Hongyan has expanded overseas, benefiting from Liangjiang’s complete automotive industry chain. In 2020, the total import and export value of vehicles and parts exceeded 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion).

According to the official website of the new region, it has also entered emerging industries such as biomedicine and service industries such as finance, logistics, tourism and expositions.

Liangjiang is also home to half of Chongqing’s Fortune Global 500 companies and contributes to two-thirds of Chongqing’s cross-border e-commerce.

There are more than 2,200 science and technology companies in the new region, such as ATG and Hongyang, which will contribute 197 billion yuan to municipal GDP in 2020 alone.

The latest Chengdu-Chongqing Strategic Cooperation Plan can be expected to bring more science and technology innovators like ATG and Hongyan to the Yangjiang region.

