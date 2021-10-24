Promoting the future of agriculture through innovation





Please tell us about Netaphim and its specific business model.

Netafim is the world’s first company to invent and commercialize drip irrigation technology in the 1960s. Today, the company is the world’s largest irrigation company and continues to innovate in the field of precision irrigation to combat food, water and land shortages by providing advanced agricultural technology and services. , Shows our position at the forefront of this field. Our products include systems that can withstand harsh conditions, water filtration technology for harsh water, micro-irrigation for a variety of applications, and other durable and labor-saving products for irrigation systems. Included, all of which are monitored and operated by our digital farming solutions.

We are an end-to-end irrigation project company. We design, install, maintain and operate irrigation projects ranging from a few hectares to thousands of hectares per project. Uniquely, Netaphim specializes in large-scale irrigation projects. We offer projects from water sources to plant roots, providing pumping stations, water conduction grids, reservoirs, and all in-field components.

It provides large customers with a unique service model that includes irrigation as a service, enabling them to implement advanced irrigation solutions with lease-like models that minimize irrigation-related risks.

It also provides operational and maintenance packages that shift irrigation-related management attention from customers to Netaphim professionals, allowing farmers to focus on maximizing value from their farms. We also offer crop expertise and solutions. Netafim employs more than 150 agronomists worldwide and is constantly developing best practices for growing crops. For example, modern rice drip irrigation solutions save 70% water compared to traditional rice cultivation.

What is your business strategy after the pandemic?

This pandemic highlights the important need for food security for governments and has experienced record demand for our products and solutions, including greenhouses and controlled environmental technologies. We have restructured our strategy to support this demand through innovation, capacity and M & A. This includes the acquisition of Gakon, a leading Dutch greenhouse company, and the completion of in-house functions for protected agriculture. We also accelerated digital transformation by strengthening and enabling digital platforms, providing our customers with online access to vast amounts of knowledge.

How are you addressing food security challenges in the GCC region?

Netaphim is ideal for servicing the GCC region as our roots are rooted in desert agriculture. We can provide GCC countries with agricultural solutions designed to work in hot and difficult climates with sandy soils and low water usage. From growing vegetables, grains and forage crops, whether in an open field or in a controlled environment, our track record in desert agriculture is unmatched.

Tell us briefly about Digital Agriculture and Solutions NetBeat

Netbeat is the first irrigation system with a brain. The system is operated remotely via a smartphone or computer to analyze the condition of the field, including key elements of irrigation and fertilization operations such as monitoring soil, climate and plant conditions, and providing recommendations to farmers. Provide.

What is the future of irrigation technology?

Irrigation technology focuses on supplying plants with water and nutrients in an accurate and efficient manner, enabling optimal cultivation conditions and higher yields with minimal resource use. We believe that making drip irrigation systems more robust, easier to operate, and lowering pressure energy requirements will replace inefficient methods such as drip irrigation.

We believe that pixelation of irrigation blocks will require more accurate irrigation and reach crop management at the tree level. This trend follows the exponentially evolving remote sensing capabilities.

When it comes to smart farming, what do you think the farm will look like tomorrow?

There are two main trends that are woven together. Around the world, there is a natural transition of agribusiness between generations, and the younger generation may accelerate the adoption of the best agricultural technology. AI, robotics, big data and other technological developments will be incorporated into agricultural applications such as agricultural machinery, irrigation, fertilization, crop protection and post-harvest processes. This, coupled with the increasing remote and autonomous operation of agricultural activities, allows farmers to maximize farm effectiveness and efficiency while minimizing resources. Second, it benefits consumers with fresher and healthier foods, and the use of these technologies significantly reduces the footprint of CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions in agricultural production.

What are some examples of successful projects in the Middle East and Africa?

In Africa, we partnered with the Government of Rwanda to build a water and irrigation infrastructure on 5,600 hectares of land (Phase A). This includes fully automated drip irrigation and fertilization schemes for both local communities and multinational investors. President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda.

We provided irrigation and consulting to the Azam Group company, one of the African conglomerates, for over 2000 hectares of sugar cane projects. The maximum yield of sugar cane at this location is up to 45 tonnes per hectare. The Azam Group, along with Netaphim, achieved more than 180 tonnes per hectare, demonstrating the potential of advanced irrigation technology across all climatic and soil conditions.

Gabon recently launched the world’s largest drip irrigation project. Morocco has achieved double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive year and is preparing to set up a manufacturing plant in late 2022.

GCC serves multiple customers on a variety of scales. We focus on servicing our partners globally while developing advanced solutions to jointly address regional food security and prosperity issues, with both the private and government sectors. Looking for a partnership.

Elad Levi is Vice President and Head of the Middle East and Africa in Netafim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfbusiness.com/driving-the-future-of-farming-with-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos