This female entrepreneurial startup is building healthcare wearable technology to help move people affected by injuries and surgery





After earning a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering from the University of Pune and completing industrial design at Pune’s MIT ID, Divyakshi Kaushik worked at Afferent Wearable Tech, a healthcare startup in Pune.

In 2018, as part of the BIRAC Social Innovation Fellowship 2018, Divyakshi was further exposed to challenges in the healthcare sector. This experience has transformed her career trajectory into an entrepreneurial advancement.

She explains, I was very intrigued by human physiology and biomechanics because of my sports background as a national and state level tennis player. As part of my research under Fellowship, I have identified a gap in rehabilitation and solutions for long-term recovery after injury, surgery, or intense physical activity. In some cases, injuries and surgery can cause complications that require lifelong management.

Divyakshi was introduced to an oncologist who had been managing lymphedema for over a decade while working on compression wearables to address the persistent problem of lower limb edema (swelling and pain) among many. rice field.

Lymphedema is the result of a mastectomy and affects 40 percent of breast cancer survivors.

Congestion of the lymph in the adjacent arm causes considerable swelling and associated pain. It is irreversible and requires lifelong treatment.

According to Divyakshi, there are only about 25 certified lymphedema therapists across India, and patients are rarely compliant with treatment due to their long travel distances. The only other option they have is manual lymphatic drainage followed by extensive and bulky bandages.

That insight was a decisive moment of some sort, says Divyakshi.

After she examined the critical issues through primary and secondary research, Divyakshi was convinced that the active compression technology she was developing could solve the problem.

Divyakshi registered Anatomech in Pune in March 2020.

Smart wearable

During the research phase, the team built a strong network of medical professionals and institutions in Pune. Keeping in mind that feedback during the product development process is invaluable, they decided to be based in Pune and were incubated at the NCL Innovation Park.

In January 2021, Anatomech developed a smart, portable daily wear compression sleeve for 10-12 hours of continuous lymphatic drainage that allows users to continue their daily lives and reduce their dependence on caregivers. have started. It also hides well in their regular clothing to avoid social stigma, she says.

Anatomech offers two products under the brand KUE.

Mild gradual compression socks will be available in August this year and you can buy 6 SKUs on the brand’s website, kues. , Amazon, and Flipkart. Gradual compression socks work by gently pushing blood flow up to the legs, preventing leg edema (swelling and pain). This product has been laboratory tested for medical grade compression of 18-21 mmHg. Lymphedema compression sleeves are under development and will be ready for patient validation studies by late 2022. Eighty-five percent allows users to use their healthy lymphatic system and the time lost in treatment productively.For an audience around the world

Kues gradual compression socks

Targeted at audiences around the world, KuesGraduatedCompression Socks is suitable for delayed onset muscle soreness, long-distance flyers, and leg edema (pain and swelling) experienced by sportsmen who help fight desk jobbers: long hours Professionals who experience swelling and tingling due to sitting In their work, standing for long periods of time causes severe fatigue, and older people with sore joints and legs can lead to swelling and pregnant women. It is also suitable for other medical conditions that cause muscle spasms and edema, such as varicose veins and DVT.

In the case of lymphedema, 2.5 million women worldwide currently live in this condition. Women lose disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from breast cancer worldwide more than any other type of cancer.

These products are available in B2C on digital platforms and electronic pharmacies.

Since its launch in August 2021, we have received positive feedback on Kues compression socks from 50 paying customers. At the same time, companies such as Tactile Medical and Dr Physio in the United States are providing lymphedema treatment solutions in India. Divyakshi says their products limit user movement for a couple of hours a day and are usually installed in clinical settings that lead to non-compliance.

Anatomech is funded and funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) (GoI) and BIRAC (GoI). Through cohorts such as Qualcomm Indias QWEIN and WEP by NSRCel (IIMB) and InFed (IIMN), who are currently participating, we are receiving important mentoring and networking opportunities with global field experts in business and entrepreneurship.

Like all other businesses, Anatomec faced challenges during the pandemic when access to medical facilities was blocked in October 2020 until infection rates stabilized.

After examining needs and starting technology development in January 2021, we faced shipping delays due to restricted logistics services during the second wave of the pandemic. This slowed product development. For the same reason, she says, she faced many delays during the production of the first product.

Her immediate plan is to prepare a lymphedema sleeve for patient validation studies and expand sales of compression hosiery.

