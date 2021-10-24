People mistake internet knowledge for their own





significance

In today’s digital age, people are always connected to online information. In this study, on-demand access to external information enabled by search engines such as the Internet and Google can blur the line between internal and external knowledge and remind people of what they actually found. Or provide evidence that makes you believe you remember. Using Google to answer common knowledge questions artificially increases people’s confidence in their ability to remember and process information, making false optimistic predictions about how much they know without the Internet. be connected. When the information is at our fingertips, we may misunderstand that it came from within our heads.

Overview

People often search for information on the Internet. Eight experiments (n = 1,917) provide evidence that when people search online information on Google, they cannot accurately distinguish between knowledge stored internally in their memory and knowledge stored externally on the Internet. Offers. People who use Google to answer common knowledge questions are not only confident in their ability to access external information, compared to those who use only their own knowledge. They are also confident in their own thinking and memory abilities. In addition, Google users predict that they will know more in the future without the help of the Internet. This is a false belief that it indicates a false attribution of prior knowledge and highlights the practically significant consequences of this false attribution. I am overconfident when the internet becomes unavailable. .. Humans have long relied on external knowledge, but misattribution of online knowledge to self can be facilitated by the quick and seamless interface between internal thoughts and external information that characterizes online search. there is. Online searches are often faster than internal memory searches, so people cannot fully recognize the limits of their knowledge. The Internet delivers information seamlessly, works with internal cognitive processes, and provides minimal physical clues that may draw attention to their contributions. As a result, people can lose track of where their knowledge ends and where their knowledge of the Internet begins. Thinking at Google, people can mistake their knowledge of the Internet for their own.

