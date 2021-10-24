Here is all your Optio





(Pocket-lint)-Google likes to jokingly name mobile phones. With the launch of the new Pixel series in 2016, Google used joke-like names such as Very Silver and Quite Black, and frankly made fun of some manufacturers with ridiculous color names.

The comedy will continue on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but these phones are a bit more serious, so this time Google could be a little more serious.

According to Google, the Pixel 6 is inspired by watchmaking and jewelery, which you can see by looking at the colors and designs.

Here’s an overview of all the color options for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Don’t forget that in the UK there is a great pre-order to get 350 worth of Bose headphones for free.

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 comes in three colors. All of these models have black frames, which have a matte finish.

GoogleStormy Black

Stormy Black is not completely black. In fact, we claim that it is gray, not black at all. The bottom of the phone is dark gray and the top is light gray.

GoogleSorta Seafoam

Sorta Seafoam has a very bright green color at the bottom, unlike the usual colors you see on the phone. Someone picked up the Sorta Sage Pixel 5 and it looks a bit lighter. The top is pastel yellow. Certainly refreshing.

Google Kinda Coral

Again, Google used some of these tones before-similar to the Oh So Orange Pixel 4, the Not Pink Pixel 3 comes to mind. Here, the upper section is something that can be immediately associated with coral, and the lower section is a light shade.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is also available in three colors. One is the same, the other is different. Note that in Pro designs, the section above the camera bumps grows proportionally. Also, two of these models have different frame finishes. Unlike the regular Pixel 6, the frame has a more luxurious look.

GoogleStormy Black

Again, Stormy Black is a fusion of gray tones, not black. I can’t help but think that this will be the most popular color. The frame is black.

Google Cloudy White

There is a long history of famous white phones-and obviously white was the color Google used on the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 models. But here it is not clearly white. Its cloudy white brings warmth, and the upper part is a little dark like the gray of clouds. This frame is silver so it looks great.

GoogleSorta Sunny

Sorta Sunny continues with Google’s slightly funny name, and yes, the warm tone combination gives things a bright feel. Matching with the gold frame also makes this phone stand out.

Written by Chris Hall. Originally published on October 19, 2021.

