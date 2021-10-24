Google App Script-Calendar update trigger fires 4 times





Goal: When Google Workspace 1 secondary calendar events are updated (new, edit, delete), update the Google Workspace 1 primary calendar to add new events, edit existing events, or delete existing events.

Note: Google Workspace 1 secondary calendars are shared from Google Workspace 2. Therefore, the actual update of the event occurs in the secondary calendar in Google Workspace 2, but almost immediately it will be reflected as the update in the secondary calendar in Google Workspace 1.

Result: When run manually, this works as intended.

Issue: When a trigger is manually added (not time-based) that runs when the calendar is updated, the trigger triggers four concurrent runs of the script. This will duplicate the calendar event four times in the Google Workspace 1 secondary calendar.

Attempt to solve: Introduced lock service. This prevents duplicate calendar events. However, this causes 3 out of 4 runs to fail. This will send a total of three emails, one for each script failure.

Question: How can I allow this script to run only once?

See the code and screenshot below.

function calEventUpdate () {var lock = LockService.getScriptLock (); lock.waitLock (15000); // Coded here variable = “[email protected]”; // From CHANGE-(Anduin Out) ID of the secondary calendar to pull the event var today = new Date (); var enddate = new Date (); enddate.setDate (today.getDate () + 7); // Monitor and block time days before varsecondaryCal = CalendarApp.getCalendarById (id); var SecondaryEvents = secondaryCal.getEvents (today, enddate); var primaryCal = CalendarApp.getDefaultCalendar (); var primaryEvents = primaryCal.getEvents (today, enddate); // All primary calendar events varprimaryEventTitle = “Busy”; // Update this with the text to display for new events created in the primary calendar varstat = 1; var evi, existingEvent; var primaryEventsFiltered = []; // Include previously created primary calendar events from the secondary calendar varprimaryEventsUpdated = []; // Include updated primary calendar events from secondary calendar varprimaryEventsCreated = []; // Include primary calendar events created from secondary calendar varprimaryEventsDeleted = []; // Logger.log (‘Number of primaryEvents:’ + primaryEvents.length); Logger.log (‘Number of secondaryEvents:’ + SecondaryEvents.length) containing previously created primary calendar events deleted from the secondary calendar ; // (pev of primaryEvents) {var pEvent = Creates a filtered list of previously created existing primary calendar events from the secondary calendar of primaryEvents[pev]; if (pEvent.getTitle () == primaryEventTitle) {primaryEventsFiltered.push (pEvent);}} // Process all events in the secondary calendar of (sev in secondaryEvents) {stat = 1; evi = secondaryEvents[sev]Utilities.sleep (1000); // Added to prevent “too many updates” error in busy calendar // Update if secondary event is already blocked in primary calendar: (ExistingEvent of primaryEventsFiltered) {var pEvent = primaryEventsFiltered[existingEvent]var SecondaryTitle = evi.getTitle (); var SecondaryDesc = evi.getDescription (); if ((pEvent.getStartTime () .getTime () == evi.getStartTime () .getTime ()) && (pEvent.getEndTime () . GetTime () == evi.getEndTime () .getTime ())) {stat = 0; pEvent.setTitle (primaryEventTitle); // pEvent.setDescription (secondaryTitle +’ n n’+ SecondaryDesc); // event .setDescription (evi.getTitle () +’ n n’+ evi.getDescription ()); pEvent.setVisibility (CalendarApp.Visibility.PRIVATE); // Set the blocked time as a private appointment in the work calendar pEvent.setColor (‘9’); primaryEventsUpdated.push (pEvent.getId ()); Logger.log (‘PRIMARY EVENT UPDATED’ +’ nprimaryId:’ + pEvent.getId () +’ nprimaryTitle:’ + pEvent. getTitle () +’ nprimaryDesc:’+ pEvent.getDescription ());}} if (stat == 0) continue; var d = evi.getStartTime (); var n = d.getDay (); if (evi. isAllDayEvent ()) {Continue; // If the event is an all-day or multi-day event, do nothing. This script only synchronizes time-based events} else if (n == 1 || n == 2 || n == 3 || n == 4 || n == 5) // Weekend Skip Remove it if you want to include weekends // Create a secondary event if it doesn’t exist in the primary calendar {var newEvent = primaryCal.createEvent (primaryEventTitle, evi.getStartTime (), evi.getEndTime ()); / / Change the reserved text to the merged event title // Copy the exact secondary event information to the primary calendar event // var newEvent = primaryCal.createEvent (evi.getTitle (), evi .getStartTime (), evi.getEndTime (), {Location: evi.getLocation (), Description: evi.getDescription ()}); //newEvent.setDescription (evi.getTitle () +’ n n’+ evi .getDescription ()); newEvent.setVisibility (CalendarApp.Visibility.PRIVATE); // Set the blocked time as a private appointment for your work calendar newEvent.setColor (‘9’); newEvent.removeAllReminders (); // Avoid receiving double notifications. If you want to keep the default reminder for the newly created primary calendar event, remove it primaryEventsCreated.push (newEvent.getId ()); Logger.log (‘PRIMARY EVENT CREATED’ +’ nprimaryId:’ + newEvent. getId () +’ nprimaryTitle:’+ newEvent.getTitle () +’ nprimaryDesc’ + newEvent.getDescription () +’ n’);}} // Previously created primary event exists in the secondary calendar If it’s gone, delete it (pev in primaryEventsFiltered) {var pevIsUpdatedIndex = primaryEventsUpdated.indexOf (primaryEventsFiltered)[pev].getId ()); if (pevIsUpdatedIndex == -1) {var pevIdToDelete = primaryEventsFiltered[pev].getId (); Logger.log (pevIdToDelete +’deleted’); primaryEventsDeleted.push (pevIdToDelete); primaryEventsFiltered[pev].deleteEvent ();}} Logger.log (‘Previously created primary event:’ + primaryEventsFiltered.length); Logger.log (‘Updated primary event:’ + primaryEventsUpdated.length); Logger.log (‘ Deleted primary event:’+ primaryEventsDeleted.length); Logger.log (‘created primary event:’ + primaryEventsCreated.length); lock.releaseLock ();} “ `

[Simultaneous script executions][1]

[Trigger][2]

[Trigger Settings][3]

[1]: Https: //i.stack.imgur.com/AcbJU.png

[2]: Https: //i.stack.imgur.com/u6giq.png

[3]: Https: //i.stack.imgur.com/hG93W.png

