Did you forget the free Pixel Buds in your Pixel 6 pre-order? Google Got You Covered





If you were one of the people who ordered the new Pixel 6, you may have been scrambling to protect your order. Since then, some have noticed that they have forgotten to add the free Pixel Buds Google that Google provided for pre-ordering. Do’h! But don’t worry, Google has your back.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were launched on October 19th, following Google’s launch event. When it was announced, people began pre-ordering new flagship phones on the Google Store website. Some may overlook the fact that in the moment you’re in a hurry, you’ll receive the Pixel Buds A series, Google’s latest pair of earphones, for free.

I wondered if this caused many to fail to get a free pair of earphones. But Google replied immediately. When one posted to Reddit, they got lost at that moment and were one of those who forgot to add the Pixel Buds to their order. They added that they had just received an email from Google that they should not worry and continue to monitor another email by November 3rd.

Others said they hadn’t received an email from Google, but others were told to order the Pixel Buds separately and said Google would refund the purchase. Google seems to be looking for the best way to deal with this issue, as the line of communication with the buyer may not have been clear. However, I would like to commend Google for doing this in the first place.

Since then, Google has stated on its Google Store help page that anyone who forgets to add a Pixel Buds at checkout actually has to wait by email for detailed instructions on how to use it. Those who are willing to buy earphones will have to wait for a refund.

Did you pre-order Pixel 6 and forget to add the free Pixel Buds? Let us know in the comments if you’re willing to buy the pair or if you’re waiting for a Google follow-up email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hothardware.com/news/forget-your-free-pixel-buds-with-a-pixel-6-preorder The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos