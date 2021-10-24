Rapid growth of SaaS brand with proper MarTech





Currently, there are over 8000 Martech SaaS products in the world.

These tools use state-of-the-art technology to automate some manual and redundant tasks, allowing marketers to improve their skills and focus on creative and strategic aspects.

Key martech categories include content management systems (CMS), customer relationship management (CRM), and conversion rate optimization (CRO).

For the past few years, MarTech, or marketing technology, has dominated the world of technology. It’s evolving at an incredible pace and for good reason. MarTech has not only transformed the way marketing teams operate across the industry, but has also driven several innovations in the workplace.

You’ve probably heard of Scott Blinkers’ famous Martech 5000. It has been called the most cited reference to date since its release in 2017. By 2021, we knew very little that SuperGraphics would need to be revised to accommodate the 7,040 marketing software companies competing for market share. In the $ 121 billion industry.

If you don’t know Scott Brinker, he’s the Godfather of Martech and Vice President of HubSpot’s Platform Ecosystem. He created the Marketing Technology Landscape Super Graphic in 2017. The Martech5000 is named after 5,000 competing SaaS companies in the field of global marketing technology. In 2020, Brinker needed to update its supergraphics with over 2,000 SaaS companies. Indicates that you can choose from over 7,040 SaaS options. This year we have 8000 people!

This just shows how complex the MarTech field is.

So what exactly is MarTech?

MarTech includes tools and software to help marketers engage with their audience in evolving user behavior. These tools use state-of-the-art technology to automate some manual and redundant tasks, allowing marketers to improve their skills and focus on creative and strategic aspects.

Citing Scott Blinker, MarTech applies to key initiatives, initiatives, and tools that leverage technology to achieve marketing goals and objectives. This is an ecosystem of interconnected sales and marketing tools to track and engage users throughout your digital journey.

With many of MarTech’s innovations, accessibility of cutting-edge innovative tools, the emergence of cloud platforms, and the easy adoption of all of them with SaaS, the real question is how marketers can separate essential technologies. That is. Expensive and easy-to-carry shelf wear? In addition, what are the core tools that every SaaS marketer must have in the arsenal?

Key Marketing Technologies for Building the Ultimate B2B SaaS Technology Stack Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

All marketing strategies, large and small, have one thing in common. It’s all customer-centric. Robust CRMs like Salesforce and HubSpot include a comprehensive dashboard of customer insights that can even record all engagements with your users as they move up in the middle of their journey. I can do it. From scrolling blog posts to email open rates and landing page clickthrough rates, CRM is intelligently designed to create customer stories, allowing you to personalize your marketing strategy to meet your / customer needs.

Content Management System (CMS)

Content is at the heart of SaaS marketing. However, if not properly structured, the content can be confusing. Imagine a customer visiting a website for resources and struggling to find what they are looking for in a labyrinth of blogs and resource archives. With the help of a content management system (CMS), you can get a framework for creating, organizing, delivering, and optimizing your content. WordPress is the most popular CMS in the world.

Marketing automation

Email is the oldest form of marketing, but it’s still the most powerful promotional tool. With the latest marketing automation tools, you can use segmented email and lead management to activate your marketing campaigns and get the right crowd at the right time. When you think about marketing automation, think about Marketo or Eloqua.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Keyword Research

Search engine optimization is like a battlefield in an industry that fights for visibility. Search engine marketing (SEM) and keyword research tools bring new life to these search engines. These provide insights needed to improve search performance, help identify search trends, optimize content for large numbers of keywords, and track backlinks. Neil Patels Ubersuggest is a good example of a keyword research tool.

Social media marketing (SMM) and brand monitoring

Customers spend most of their waking hours on social media. Want to take advantage of the most used channels to reach your potential customers? Keep in mind, however, that building a brand on social media doesn’t happen overnight. It takes patience, serious and collaborative effort to make it look like the right viewer. Thankfully, social media marketing tools make life a lot easier. You can schedule your content a few weeks in advance, choose a publishing schedule that matches your audience’s social media behavior, and analyze your best-performing posts. Advanced MarTech SaaS brands such as HootSuite also provide live brand monitoring tools that make it easy for potential customers to get involved whenever they talk about your brand.

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)

CRO tools can help you determine which title post or hero image will have dramatic results. You can use CRO software to track minimal variability, use A / B testing and other data-centric tools to collect meaningful data, and use it to optimize your marketing strategy. Optimizely is one of the must-have CRO tools in today’s MarTech space.

Conclusion

Today, MarTech is the foundation of customer-centric marketing because it provides a data-driven, personalized customer experience. This allows you to interact with the right audience on the right channel, at the right time, with the right message.

Modern SaaS marketers have a wealth of tools to help you get the job done efficiently. Therefore, it is important to have the proper MarTech stack. This includes understanding the tools, identifying gaps, understanding which tools are worth investing in, and developing the right MarTech strategy.

With them, you can unleash the power and data of MarTech to deliver a thriving (and evolving) customer experience for super-growth in your SaaS business.

