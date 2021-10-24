Weekly Poll: The Pixel 6 Series will be available next week, who will get it?





Finally, Google bought the latest image sensor for Pixels! Previously, it relied on the magic of image processing, but it was sometimes (but not always) backed by a custom chip, the Pixel Visual Core.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a built-in custom chip, which is actually the most important chip. Tensor is Google’s first custom mobile phone chipset, created with the help of Samsung and its 5nm foundry.

The unusual chip was first seen with two Cortex-X1 cores (the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 have only one), and makes the strange decision to use the older Cortex-A76 core in the center. .. It would be interesting to see how they work, but the ones I was most interested in were the aftermarket parts.

There is a Titan M2 security chip. It is responsible for protecting sensitive data on mobile phones. Google has decided to offer a five-year security patch, but Pixel Feature Drops is only three years. There is also custom image processing hardware inside the chipset, which is useful for camera apps.

Return to the camera. Both phones share a 1.2m pixel 1 / 1.3 Samsung GN1 sensor (before 4-in-1 binning). Next is the 12 MP ultra-wide camera, which is for small pixels.

The Pro model also has a 4x telephoto lens with a 48MP sensor behind it, which actually works with Google’s Super Res Zoom algorithm (previously there was only a small 12MP sensor and no optical magnification was available). Was eager for. In fact, HDR + was eager to do the magic with its main sensor as well.

Next, let’s compare the screens. The Pixel 6 Pro panel is larger, 6.7 vs. 6.4, but the curved sides make the two smartphones different sizes. Higher resolutions (1440p + vs 1080p +) and higher refresh rates (120Hz vs 90Hz) should stand out. Pro also has the advantage of an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate.

Next is the battery. Both are very large, 5,000 mAh for Pro and 4,614 mAh for vanilla. It supports 30W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes) and 23 / 21W fast wireless charging. However, you will have to buy the charger yourself. If you want to move to wireless, the new Pixel Stand is for you.

It should also be mentioned that the connection section may contain millimeter waves. In markets with active networks, Pro has it, but depending on the carrier that gets it, small phones may have it. Please note that support for mmWave costs more (for example, the US Verizons version costs $ 100 due to support for mmWave).

mmWave 5G is available in some markets, but some Pixel 6 units will be more expensive

When you reach the pricing topic, take a closer look. The Pixel 6 starts at $ 600/650 and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $ 900/900. It has a significant $ 300 / $ 250 gap between the periscope and all of the LTPO displays, is it worth it?

That’s what I was asking you today, but I need to warn that Pixels will only be available in some countries such as USA and Canada, UK and Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Taiwan and Japan. .. Google confirmed (for now) that the phone wasn’t coming to India.

Before going to the polling place, let’s take a look at some competition. The iPhone 13 starts at $ 800 / $ 800 and comes with an upgraded main camera and ultra-wide camera (no telephoto). However, I missed the high refresh rate, so the display operates at 60Hz. So is it easy to choose Pixel 6? Not so fast, but Apple has just released a new iOS version for the phone five years ago, so software support is a win for the iPhone. In addition, 13 is small (6.1) and has excellent water resistance.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $ 1,000 / 1,150 and is more expensive than the Pixel 6 Pro, while the ProMax model is even more expensive. You get a 3x telephoto lens with these along with a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel. And better software support (I really thought that using Google’s own chipset would improve things in that regard). In addition, the main camera only has a 12 MP sensor, but who needs to binning with pixels as high as 1.9 m?

Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $ 1,000 / 1,050. This is when there is nothing to trade in. This is your chance to try out a new form factor to provide a collapsible experience that Google hasn’t yet provided (I’ve heard rumors). Even if the camera conditions aren’t very good.

Samsung has better cameras on the Galaxy S21 and S21 + (in fact, the two use the same setup). This is a 64MP camera that offers both a large 1.8m pixel 1 / 1.76 sensor, plus up to 3x smooth zoom and full resolution 64MP stills. You can also consider the S21 Ultra. It has a 108MP main camera (1 / 1.33 sensor) plus a regular periscope telephoto lens. It costs more. ikura?

The Galaxy S21 starts at $ 850/900, the S21 + costs $ 1,000 / 1,100, and the S21 Ultra costs $ 1,200 / 1,300 (again, no trade-in). If you’re considering a Pixel 6 Pro, the Galaxy’s price is comparable, but the vanilla Pixel 6 is certainly out of competition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 35G Samsung Galaxy S215G Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G

There are other notable phones, such as the Sony Xperia 1 III. Due to its high price, Sony only promises an OS update for at least two years. So did Motorola on the Edge 20 Pro. Other than that, both are capable flagships with Android close to stock, and there’s just too much around. The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is probably on the same ship as the two-year OS update.

Sony Xperia 1 III Motorola Edge 20 Pro Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

So get a new Pixel smartphone? Also, don’t forget that the first unit will start shipping on October 28th. However, there is a chance to win pre-ordered goods. For more information on the goods, please click here (or here in the US).

