Google Pixel 6 in-app translation may be your long-awaited travel dream





Google Pixel 6 has many promising features, but one stuck to me more than the other. This was mainly due to a large thunderstorm landing on the plane and clutching when stuck at the airport with a complete stranger.

I was traveling a family visiting the South and wanted to fly to Charlotte in the middle of North Carolina and board a plane to Raleigh, but the storm kept all the planes away from the sky. .. I immediately coordinated another mode of transportation with my family (taxi to the station) and was about to leave when someone handed me the phone.

The phone owner didn’t speak English, but his contacts spoke English and asked him to help him go to the same city I was in. Can he tag along my plane, train and car journeys? Divided by the language barrier, we went back and forth between the person on the phone and the person acting as the intermediary. I managed to take my fellow travelers to an airport in the United States and take the train safely to each other’s destinations, a journey of faith and trust in strangers.

It would have been much easier if my phone could fill the language gap for us.

(Image credit: Google)

When Google announced the Pixel 6, it unveiled many new software features made possible by the phone’s new secret weapon, the Tensor chipset. One of these is an enhanced version of Live Translation that allows people to use the phone as an intermediary, translating spoken phrases into another language.

Imagine how groundbreaking the Pixel 6 was in such a situation. You could have called yourself and a stranger who didn’t speak English and had a direct conversation, albeit late.

If you’ve had the unusual experience of using someone as an intermediary on your speakerphone, you’re hurt, not to mention the hassle of hovering over the phone hoping that you’re being told. I know how frustrating it is to lose important details about certain call quality. To others.

At the moment, using features like Responsive Live Translation in Pixel 6 is not only great, but also seems to be reassuring for both parties. It’s much more dignified to look into someone’s eyes while talking, rather than waiting late. Third-party or translation software to fill the language gap in speakerphones (there are pitfalls of regular calls, such as voice dropouts and lack of clarity).

This does not mean that Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro alone breaks the language barrier. The Tensor-enhanced version of Live Translation is certainly problematic and is limited by Google’s lineup of languages ​​and dialects integrated into the service.

But it’s a promising feature that has the potential to mitigate safeguards for travelers and others who regularly interact with people who don’t speak their own language. If we could connect with a stranger who suddenly drifted in a foreign country that didn’t speak the local language, it would have been a port in a storm of plane landing. That should help with state-of-the-art chipsets and technology.

