All Iowan deserve high quality broadband service





A large long-term investment in our community will connect all Iowans to a better quality of life for our future.

Brian Rose and Zack Nan | Guest Columnist

Kim Reynolds continues to invest in rural communities

In the state situation, Governor Kim Reynolds continues his commitment to helping local communities prosper.

Kelsey Kremer, Des Moines Register

Now is the time to make history! Iowa is rapidly driving the digital revolution, led by public-private partnerships, dynamic innovation and long-term investment in sustainable technology. In short, Iowans is given a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

High speed internet is ready to change our state. It is historically important to Iowa’s quality of life, as is the universal supply of electricity, the development of rural water systems, and the creation of the public switched telephone network. We can now provide fast and reliable internet access to all Iowan, wherever we live. From rural farmhouses to urban apartments, the challenges facing Internet access that Iowan faces are immediate. Today, Iowa has the second slowest internet service in the United States and is ranked 45th in all states for internet access.

As small business owners, we experience the limits of our customers directly and the ability to innovate without reliable internet access. As members of the state legislature, our members experienced dramatically different internet speeds just a few miles away. As Iowans, we recognize the importance of emerging technology demands for greater bandwidth than ever before, in order to work with our neighbors to maximize the potential of everyone.

Details: Governor Kim Reynolds is spending $ 200 million on federal COVID recovery funding for broadband grants

Iowa’s investment in high-speed internet is the state’s investment in business start-ups, industrial growth, agricultural improvements, timely healthcare delivery, children’s education, and national leaders where all communities can succeed. We provide the network necessary for development. According to census information, one of the common factors shared by rural communities that have grown over the last decade is access to fast and reliable Internet services.

Details: Governor Kim Reynolds signs Broadband Grant Act and promises $ 100 million in funding

The Legislature, in collaboration with Governor Kim Reynolds, passed House File 848 to help resolve these issues. The law created the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Fund. The Legislature has allocated $ 100 million to subsidize partners to develop high-speed broadband services in regions of the state that lack internet access or have poor or poor quality of service. We can’t stop there. The program received nearly $ 300 million in requests. Due to the overwhelming needs of our state, we need to continue our partnerships with providers and innovations to facilitate additional opportunities.

The Governor urged the federal government to join the leadership of Iowa by requesting a matching fund from the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The $ 222 million she requested can be used to obtain additional federal support to provide better broadband services in rural Iowa.

Now is the time to connect. Our zip code must not restrict access to high-speed internet. The opportunity to combine private dollars with wisely allocated taxes is an investment that will bring success to everyone. Importantly, the introduction of broadband services throughout Iowa will allow Iowa to make a significant contribution to the future, with local support from communities and providers, and good work for people living in all parts of the state. To be able to build an interoperable internet that creates. Providing quality internet access is a long-term investment in our community and will lead all Iowa people to a better quality of life for our future.

Senator Zacknan represents Pork and Jasper counties and was previously the director of cybersecurity at the National Security Council. Brian Rose, a member of Parliament, represents the suburbs and provinces of Pork County and chairs the House Technical Committee. He created HouseFile848.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/opinion/columnists/iowa-view/2021/10/24/all-iowans-deserve-quality-broadband-service/6125742001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos