Technology industry praises the world’s largest showcase of innovation: Gitex





Technology tycoons have played a role in creating the world’s largest face-to-face technology market by providing a unique platform for the digital economy and achieving pre-pandemic levels of attendance by Gitex Global x Ai Everything 2021. I admire you.

The 41st edition of the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Technology Showcase provided an internationally outstanding technology spectacle and served as a driving force for global superconnectors and unique business opportunities through mass networking.

As startups around the world redefine their approach to sustainability, DWTC is pushing DWTC to bring sustainability and technology delivery to the core of Gitex Future Stars, a leading startup event in the Middle East and North Africa. Announced that it will be rebranded to North Star Dubai. Their strategy.

Gitex Global made a wide range of presentations covering technology partnerships, ventures and achievements. This includes the announcement of the Dubai Digital Authority that the Dubai Paperless Strategy has achieved its target of 98.86%, making 43 government agencies completely paperless.

Dubai’s Road Transport Authority announces technology to use AI to ensure safer cycling tracks, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority partners with Huawei and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive digital ambitions Was announced.

Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global technology ecosystem, has signed a partnership with AWS to help technology startups build scalable, secure, cloud-based services that accelerate growth.

Azimut has partnered with Gellify Middle East to focus on mena aimed at raising $ 50 million for smart city, healthcare, digital commerce, fintech, Industry 4.0 and tourism start-ups. Launched the winning VC fund.

Fida Kibbi, Vice President of Ericsson Middle East & Africa and Head of Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, said this year’s Gitex Global is noteworthy.

“As the global travel ban is relaxed, many industry leaders around the world showcase the latest innovations in 5G, AI and immersive technology, paving the way for innovation in the Middle East. The security measures in place allowed us to interact productively with our visitors and seamlessly perform a variety of immersive demonstrations on the stand, ”says Kibbi.

Inass Faroukh, Marketing Director at Microsoft UAE, pointed out how this year’s event revitalized the industry.

She is truly in the midst of new optimism behind avid customers, energetic partners, and many technological advances and innovations that will affect the future of growth and prosperity in the region. He said there was joy and rejuvenation.

“It was a real pleasure and a rewarding experience to be able to participate in this year’s Gitex Global 2021 with so many influential factors prepared to change the world for the better,” she adds. I did.

Gitex Global Leader Vision

In the first edition of the Gitex Global Leaders Vision, policymakers, innovations and investment institution heads from the Middle East and Africa outlined national plans and initiatives for a technology-driven future.

The meeting was heard from UAE ministers, including Cabinet member Abdullah bin Tuk al-Mali, Minister of Economy. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, Remote Work Applications. Sarah Binto Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of Advanced Technology.

The African Ministers who spoke at the conference included Dr. Amr S. Talaat, Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology. Dr. Nizar Ben Neji, Minister of Communications Technology in Tunisia, and Dr. Ursula Ous Ekfur, Minister of Communications and Digitization in Ghana.

Shaima Al Zarooni, Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications at Digital Dubai, said Gitex Global 2021 will enhance Dubai’s digital transformation and bring the city’s digital footprint to “building our pioneering, full-scale digital city.” Let’s move. “

“Reconnecting the global technology industry in Dubai is a true testament to Dubai’s leadership, stakeholder collaboration, and the industry’s desire to continue advancing technology to improve everyone.”

Rami Hussain, marketing director of disruptive Martech startup Talkwalker, said Gitex Global 2021 has actually set the standard as a destination to connect to the global technology ecosystem, all from Dubai.

“This year’s edition proves that people are social. It’s amazing to see how many people from all over the world want to participate in the discussion. We’ll be back next year and yet another world-class Gitex Global. I’m excited to be part of it. “

“Gitex Global 2021 has achieved unprecedented success, solidifying its position as a global superconnector and Dubai. Gitex Global’s success is critical to revitalizing its business through large-scale events. It’s a testament to sex and how they drive countless new opportunities and enable the world’s largest tech companies, innovative start-ups and government agencies to work together, “said Trixie Loh Milmand. Executive Vice President of Event Management, DWTC.

“Gitex Global has reintegrated the technology industry to drive the creation and innovation of international value,” said Loh Milmand.

