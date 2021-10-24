Google Pixel 6 Killer Features — It’s Price





We spent a lot of time on the launch of the Google Pixel 6 about the Tensor processor and what that meant for its smartphone and Pixel 6 Pro. And since this is a Google event, a lot of energy has been devoted to new camera features built on Google tips for computational photography.

But as impressive as all these changes appear, that’s not why people are paying more attention to the Pixel 6 than the previous Pixel. This time, the most attractive thing about Pixel 6 is its low price.

The Pixel 6 will debut for $ 599 on a 128GB handset with a Tensor chipset and an impressive dual-camera display. There is also a 6.4-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. If you need a larger screen that updates at 120Hz with a triple camera array, you can get the Pixel 6 Pro for $ 899.

Comparison of Google Pixel 6 price with other smartphones

Applying these prices to the context, the Pixel 6 can measure better on paper than mobile phones such as the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13, but it’s significantly cheaper than both of these devices, and it’s actually $ 200 cheaper. increase. Sure, the iPhone 13 mini is available for $ 699, but it’s still $ 100 higher than the Pixel 6’s starting price. Not only does Apple’s phone have a small screen, but the mini refresh rate remains at 60Hz.

Also consider that Google charged the Pixel 5 $ 699 when it launched the Pixel 5 a year ago. The Snapdragon 765G, which powers the device, wasn’t as punchy as the other flagships. It is expected that the Tensor will easily outperform that chip. Therefore, Google seems to charge less for more powerful phones.

Even the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro is comparable to its price-based competitors. The Pixel 6 Pro costs $ 899, which is $ 100 cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro. These are two devices that also offer a telephoto lens and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

Pre-ordering the Pixel 6 adds value, and Google will introduce a pair of Pixel Buds A-series earphones when ordering. With T-Mobile, you can claim your Pixel 6 for free with a qualified trade-in (but you’ll need to sign up for the carrier’s most expensive unlimited data plan).

One Google Pixel 6 Price Warning

However, there are quite a few caveats to its price, which helps to incorporate the low cost of Pixel 6 into the context. You can unlock the $ 599 Pixel 6 through Google, but that version doesn’t work with high-speed millimeter-wave-based 5G. Although compatible with 5G, the unlocked Pixel 6 can only access the 5G band below 6GHz, which is not as fast as millimeter waves.

To enjoy the benefits of millimeter waves, you need to purchase a version of the phone that works with these types of networks. To that end, Verizon mmWave-based ultra-wideband networks are ultra-fast, and we are selling a version of Pixel 6 that can connect to millimeter waves. Unfortunately, that’s $ 699, or about $ 100 higher than Google’s. AT & T also has a millimeter-wave version of the Pixel 6, but it’s even more expensive at $ 739.

In other words, potential owners of the Pixel 6 seem to be asked to prioritize low-cost or high-speed 5G connectivity. This seems like an unfair trade-off and helps explain why consumers don’t seem to be overly excited about 5G.

Again, millimeter waves aren’t for everyone. It’s as fast as Verizon’s high-speed 5G network, but only available in some of the 87 cities. The rest of Verizon’s national 5G coverage is significantly slower. T-Mobile’s 5G speed may not reach the height of millimeter-wave-based networks, but Ookla’s latest test results show that it is fast enough for a median 5G download speed. T-Mobile also reaches most people on its 5G network, and Pixel 6 costs only $ 599.

That’s why I think the most attractive feature of Pixel 6 is the price. Yes, if you’re crazy about getting a millimeter-wave-powered phone, you’ll have to pay more (although Verizon and AT & T are both trading to reduce that cost). But for the vast majority of people, the version of the Pixel 6, available at a starting price of $ 599, will check every box of what you’re looking for on the phone, at least on paper.

Google Pixel 6 Price Outlook

The value of a cell phone is determined by more than its price tag, but you need to test the Pixel 6 to see how the Tensor processor and improved camera can withstand competitors. But for $ 599, the Pixel 6 looks like it’s already off to a good start before testing begins.

