AirPods 3 is not for audiophiles. That’s fine.





So Apple AirPods 3 is here. After years of rumors, leaks, and speculation, their existence is official and looks like an improvement from previous generations, but it’s a familiar story.

And what do you know? That’s good.

The company has fallen behind the sound division since Apple introduced the true wireless market. Sony is in control, and even budget companies like Lypertek feel the need for a better, true wireless listening experience.

Despite Apple’s support for AirPods 3 for serious listeners, it’s not. Unlike some analysts who seem to be thinking about who these AirPods are for in the first place, these earphones court the audiofan segment just as AirPods Max tried. Is not …

Had Apple actually pointed that out, it wouldn’t have followed the design route chosen for AirPods 3. Custom low-distortion drivers, high-dynamic range amplifiers, and contours that deliver sound directly to your ears have all been improved, yet one size fits all headphones.

To some extent, the listening experience is at the mercy of the surroundings, as without eartips there is no protective seal to prevent external noise.

AirPods 3 offers an extension of the Apple experience. Instant pairing with iOS devices, MagSafe features, improved call quality for FaceTime calls, and support for spatial audio, especially with Dolby Atmos flares that work within the iOS ecosystem.

IPX4 makes these earphones a (slightly) excellent option for workouts and is well suited for rainy weather. And the longer the battery life, the more you can use them. They’re not overhauls or radical deviations, but the changes make sense for Apple users. These are earphones designed to prevent Apple’s loyal people from escaping the flock.

For example, there is no noise canceling feature because form factors are not really effective. Huawei tried it with FreeBuds, but frankly it was trash. Not all headphones guarantee active noise cancellation. If you need ANC within the AirPods family, there are Pro models that offer the best overall experience.

That said, these AirPods aren’t appealing to customers who haven’t yet joined the iOS ecosystem. The AirPods 2 is currently positioned as an entry-level model to cover tighter budgets, but it’s been low-priced for months and, in my opinion, is likely to be forgotten in the future.

The new model acts as an upgrade in almost every respect, is cheaper than the previous midrange models (199-169) and has better features, so unless you want to save pounds, the old model There is little reason to buy.

So, even with great success, AirPods have been at some crossroads in recent years. The influx of competition that creates a crowded market, the quality of those earphones is better than what Apple had offered, and here comes the AirPods 3 to stabilize the boat without rocking it.

I’m still not sure if the AirPods 3 will be enough to have the unconverted ones, but for Apple fans, it has everything they need.

