Google’s new tool that makes it easy to separate work and personal life on Android phones





Google makes it easy to separate your work from your personal life on your Android phone.

Next year, the technology company announced that it will roll out its Work Profile tool to more users. This allows Android users to hide their work apps and data with the push of a switch, allowing their personal phone to be safely used from work.

According to a Google blog post, this feature is currently limited to phones managed at work, but we plan to make it available to users of Google Workspace in 2022.

After that, the ultimate goal is to branch further and switch off anyone who uses Android for work to hide business apps.

Elsewhere, Google is also working with identity and single sign-on providers Ping, Okta, and Forgerock to improve the security of users’ access to company content.

The company wants to authenticate users with a custom tab system instead of WebView, speeding up the employee experience and giving providers such as Okta access to more phone security information.

Meanwhile, Google recently said it’s working on ways to make two-factor authentication (2FA) easier to use.

In the Google Workspace blog, the company explains: “Rather than generating or accessing backup code from the home page for two-step verification, users are taken to a dedicated backup code page.

“Here, users can generate a new backup code, update additional backup code, print or download the code as before. In addition, a new option to remove the backup code has been added. I did. “

IOL TECH

