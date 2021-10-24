Google says it’s again serious about the phone. Should you trust it?





Google says it’s serious about regaining smartphone buyers and is throwing everything but the latest Pixel kitchen sinks to prove it. The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the company’s first true flagship, and unlike their predecessors, they have the hardware to toe with Samsung and Apple’s finest handsets. But should you trust the redefined outlook for Google’s phone lineup?

I was sold when Google announced the first Pixel about five years ago. The idea of ​​a premium phone from the same company that develops Android, rather than a third party like Samsung, sounded perfect. It was totally praised and got off to a good start. But over the next few years, Pixel’s momentum has slowed. An early hardware problem like the one I first faced was still in the third Pixel a few years later. Google is famous for not sticking to the plan, and unfortunately the Pixel became its latest victim and eventually had to replace it with an iPhone.

What followed was a hardware strategy, Mish Mash. Instead of improving existing products, the Pixel 4 has shifted its focus to more ambitious features such as unlocking the face and improving refresh rates. But with a starting price of $ 799, it wasn’t possible to nail essentials such as battery life. The Pixel 5 represents another pivot of direction. It abandoned flashy hardware, re-added a rear fingerprint sensor, and reduced the price to $ 699. It didn’t last long, and in a few months the Pixel 5 was discontinued.

Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Sean Riley)

The Pixel 6 now shows that Google has returned to its flagship store, but it clearly reminds us of how volatile its hardware strategy was.

The only constant of this was Google’s Midrange A-series phone, which helped search engine giants outsell OnePlus. But five years later, after more than five dozen calls, Google sold only 22 million units in total. That’s 0.3% of the 6.6 billion smartphones shipped from the Pixel’s first launch to the present day. By comparison, Apple and Samsung ship 70-80 million phones every three months.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image Credit: Laptop Mug)

Pixel smartphones aren’t the only ones suffering from Google’s tendency to switch courses prematurely. When Google abandoned the high-end Pixelbook and launched the new Chromebook, it was itself a standard midrange laptop that is currently under-upgraded. Similarly, the Chromebook’s 2-in-1 Pixel Slate line hasn’t gotten a second-generation update.

Google also took years to build a successor to Chromecast, losing a decisive market share to its competitors. In addition, Stadia, a cloud gaming service two years ago, has stopped appearing at the company’s events. Its smartwatch platform, Wear, is struggling to take off despite multiple acquisitions and iterations. And a few years later, in the emerging nation Android One, we abolished the program to deploy affordable mobile phones with clean software. The list is endless.

As a product owner, the most serious drawbacks of living with such an unstable approach are after-sales support and the availability of spare parts. If a brand removes a year-old device from a shelf, its components will soon be discontinued and owners will be in a hurry. In many cases, if a customer’s Google product fails, the company didn’t have spare parts or replacement units, so it was suggested to sell it on eBay, even within the warranty period of the support center.

But Google promises it won’t be this time. reason? The new Pixel smartphone runs on the company’s first in-house chip, the Tensor.

(Image credit: Google)

According to Google, the tensor made it possible to make the phone it always imagined. “These new phones redefine what it means to be a Pixel,” the hardware chief wrote in a blog post. The reason I had to take a step back in recent years was because I was waiting for this processor.

Apple has been shipping phones with its own chips for many years, and its vertical integration has allowed us to build products with unmatched performance. Google wants to recreate that success, and thanks to Tensor, this time it has everything it deserves to be a true rival to the iPhone. The company has taken every step to equip the Pixel 6 with almost all the features you would expect from an expensive cell phone, making it all available at a price hundreds of dollars cheaper than its competitors.

However, there is a huge asterisk on the Pixel 6. Custom silicon should allow Google to provide the most cohesive balance between Android software and hardware, but for the Pixel 6, it’s only committed to a three-year feature update, which is the same timeline as its predecessor. .. Meanwhile, Apple’s latest iOS update has been rolled out to the iPhone 6S seven years ago. What’s more, Pixel smartphones were never considered slow. In fact, clean software and regular updates kept it smoother for longer than most other Android flagships.

Pixel 6 (Image credit: Google)

So what’s the difference between the Pixel 6? The problem is that the Pixel 6 is, in many ways, a first-generation product, with a sort of first-generation problem that has always plagued the long-term success of Pixel smartphones.

Google’s silicon can theoretically reach the same level as Apple, but it will take years. The question is whether it will take that long for the Pixel to prove itself again. Can it withstand the challenges of time and succeed before Google officials decide to unplug and pivot?

As an Android buyer today, it’s probably best to wait a couple of years before investing to see where Google’s revamped flagship phone strategy is heading. However, if you don’t mind switching phones every one or two years, the Pixel 6 series looks like a great value.

