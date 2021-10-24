AirPods 3: Apple’s 2021 wireless headphones lack some major features





3rd generation Apple AirPods.

Apple

Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods were the highlight of Apple’s October “Unleashed” event. The event also debuted a redesigned MacBook Pro line that revives multiple ports and high-end M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The $ 179 (A $ 169, A $ 279) AirPods 3 aims to be between the $ 129 second-generation AirPods and the $ 249 AirPods Pro, which will continue to be sold. This includes head tracking, sweat resistance, water resistance, a MagSafe compatible wireless charging case, and Spatial Audio support with 6 hours of battery life that surpasses previous generations and AirPods Pro.

Still, $ 179 is still a lot for wireless headphones, and if you look outside Apple, it’s easy to find headphones with equivalent functionality. Apple’s AirPods connect seamlessly to Apple devices, but if you want to split your headphone time between your iPhone and a non-Apple device such as a Windows PC or Nintendo Switch, it’s a good idea to consider another method. .. Other manufacturers can better support these devices.

Let’s highlight some features to keep in mind when deciding whether to buy a new AirPods 3.

colour

Third-generation AirPods have one color, white. It’s the same color that the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro will introduce, but Apple has recently pushed the color across its product line. The $ 549 AirPods Max is available in five colors (space gray, silver, pink, green, and sky blue), and the 2021 iMac line has seven colors, depending on the version you need.

Apple released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in purple in the spring, and contributed significantly to the release of Beats Studio Budscome in black, white, and red.

As a result, it’s a bit strange that Apple hasn’t followed the 2021 wireless headphones. On the other hand, if color is especially important, Samsung’s various Galaxy Buds headphones seem to be available in almost all colors. Depending on the model, you can find them in shades of red, blue, purple, green, gray, black and white.

That said, this generation of AirPods could spend years on the market, and perhaps Apple would later offer them in shades such as the iPhone 13’s pink, blue, midnight, and Product Red.

AirPods Max comes in several colors, but the new AirPods are white only.

Low price

$ 179 is cheaper than the AirPods Pro, but it’s actually more expensive than the $ 159 starting price for second-generation AirPods. The latter headphones have been priced down to $ 129 and still include core features such as seamless pairing with Apple devices, but the $ 50 difference makes many technical improvements to the listening experience and magnetic charging case. Is brought.

But looking outside the realm of Apple’s headphones, $ 179 starts to feel expensive for what these features bring. The $ 130 Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro includes many of the AirPods Pro’s highlights, including active noise canceling, transparent mode, water resistance, and a wireless charging case. Same as Samsung Galaxy Bad 2. The price is $ 150.

When Apple first launched AirPods in 2017, it kicked off the huge wireless headphone market, which is now filled with comparable competition. Apple can maintain a variety of unique software extensions, such as fast pairing with Apple devices and Spatial Audio head tracking enhancements, but some of these features will consider cheaper alternatives. Should be enough to prevent it.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is currently available for $ 130.

David Carnoy / CNET Multipoint Bluetooth Connection to Non-Apple Devices

With the AirPods line, you can seamlessly switch between iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and almost any other Apple device. However, when I turn on my Windows PC or Nintendo Switch, it suddenly returns to navigating the Bluetooth menu. Headphones that support multipoint Bluetooth pairing usually alleviate this by always pairing with two (or more) devices at the same time, regardless of manufacturer.

I recently bought Wyze headphones for about $ 60, recommended by CNET’s Cheapskate Emeritus Rick Broida. I’ve found this feature to be much more useful than I had expected before. When I’m at work, my headphones are usually connected to my MacBook Pro, but when I get a call, the music on my computer pauses while the headphones switch to the phone. Then, after the call, return to your computer. Then, when you get home, you can sync your headphones to your Lenovo Chromebook Duet or other device.

The Jabra Elite 75t wireless headphones (usually available for about $ 150) include this feature. Required when jumping between multiple devices. Otherwise, multipoint Bluetooth is more common with the aforementioned Wyze to high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones (displayed at $ 350, but reduced to around $ 100 to $ 250). There is also). Sony headphones were called “nearly perfect” by CNET editor-in-chief David Carnoy, but if you’re shopping for $ 250, you might want to compare them to the AirPods Pro rather than the new AirPods. Maybe.

The Jabra Elite 75t can connect to multiple devices at once, whether it’s an Apple device or not.

What do you think of the third generation AirPods? And are there any features you would like to include in them? Please let us know in the comments.

