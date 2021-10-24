Fortnite Resident Evil Crossover Brings Jill, Chris, and Wearable Typewriters





Epic’s Fortnite today unveiled a major crossover with Capcom’s Resident Evil series as part of Fortnite’s Halloween celebration. The Fortnite x Resident Evil bundle includes the original stars Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, as well as a variety of items that may or may not make sense, like a real umbrella umbrella.

Capcom apparently has a good relationship with Epic after bringing family-friendly Street Fighter skins to Fortnite earlier this year. Now in time for Halloween, all the zombies will pop up on the map. It is a star of the biohazard series. I started to make their way.

The Resident Evil STARS bundle is now available at the Fortnite Shop, featuring Resident Evil 1 (Ehem) stars Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield in two outfits each. Jill got the original RE1 uniform and a recent Resident Evil 3 remake outfit. Meanwhile, Chris got a megalithic RE5 outfit and a traitor’s government minion outfit from this year’s Resident Evil Village.

The crazy part of this bundle is not only the two harvesting tools and the two backpacks, but also the accessories. Back Bling Includes multiple color (useless) herbs and wearable typewriters in case Fortnite adds savegame functionality. The two melee weapons are pretty ambiguous, and unless you’re spending 7200 points on melee weapons in RE3, most fans will probably need to google them.

Tension between Chris and this rock pic.twitter.com/2RrIqC0ZWq

— SugarF8 (@Sugardotfive) October 24, 2021

The strangest thing here is the Broly Emote, which boasts a nice walk around the map with a real umbrella logo umbrella.

You can now receive the full bundle on the 2100 V-Bucks. This is pretty reasonable as only Chris and Jill have 1500 V-Bucks. With no gear, emotes, or cool loading screens, the undead Tomatohead is here. The laughing Batman must have returned as a zombie after killing him this week.

