Tips for recent anonymous career technology donations that have donated the last $ 1 billion in Kalamazoo





Over the past four months, anonymous donations to support human resources development, education and public services in the Kalamazoo region have exceeded $ 1 billion. This is what local authorities call a transformative and unique amount for the community.

The latest gifts came through a $ 100 million monetary and property donation, building a new centralized career and technical education center on the south side of the city. This gift follows a $ 550 million donation to Western Michigan University in June and a $ 400 million donation to the City Foundation in July.

Courtesy photo

Living in a generous community feels surreal. Carla Sones, president and interim CEO of Southwest Michigan First, who oversees the latest $ 100 million donation, hopes that residents shouldn’t take it for granted. We have been blessed with gifts this year after our chin-dropped gifts.

Centralized carrier technology

About three years ago, the regional economic development organization formed a public-private partnership with the Kalamazoo Regional Education Services Agency (RESA) to establish a centralized career and technical education (CTE) facility. These county-wide CTE programs prepare students who have just graduated from high school in areas such as manufacturing, technology, and healthcare for additional training and career preparation.

To date, Kalamazoo County CTE programming has been distributed across nine different facilities within the county, each focusing on a particular type of training. Approximately 2,000 students from Kalamazoo County participate in the CTE program.

According to Sones, the students found that they only went to nearby courses, and that manufacturing training courses are currently being held in Vicksburg.

By concentrating these programs on state-of-the-art facilities near the Sprinkles Road and Interstate 94 interchanges, making the training programs more accessible, especially for students who rely on transportation buses. It also brings an element of fairness.

Salamansberger, executive director of the Kalamazoo RESA workforce and community initiative, hired last year to form a partnership with the Southwestern Michigan business community, helps address traffic issues in a centralized location. He said he was able to think about the county-wide system.

With a $ 100 million cash and land donation, the construction of a new Career Tech Center will begin, but the nearly four-year initiative has had some moving parts. In November 2019, voters in Kalamazoo County approved a 20-year mileage to support programming and staff at the new facility, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

Research, industry partners

Prior to the milling vote, local officials planned a series of actions, incorporating opinions from the local business community. According to Mansberger, the company is continuously involved in programming and the new facility is in one of the city’s industrial corridors.

She said that having world-class facilities requires several things, one of which is close integration with industry partners. Close proximity to industry partners is critical to being able to fill the core of the curriculum.

Local officials also asked the Kalamazoo-based WE Upjohn Institute for Employment Research to assist in the development of its local curriculum.

Last December, the Upjohn Institute published a report summarizing two studies tailoring career technology programming to high-demand jobs in the Kalamazoo-Portage Metropolitan Statistics Area. Basically, a workforce expert participated to help high school students decide on high-demand jobs now and in the future in their backyard.

The report identified high-paying, high-demand occupations from 2016 to 2019 and predicted these jobs over the next decade. The study also looked at how the Kalamazoo RESA program relates to the needs of local employers.

The report identified strong demand in the fields of computers and health sciences, as well as in certain manufacturing sectors that require workers to monitor and service automation processes. For example, research shows that the welding, cutting, soldering, and brazing professions in Kalamazoo County show a 90% change in employment between 2016 and 2019, indicating a high-growth region. Throughout the state, the rate of change in these areas was only 19.1%.

The key here is that the Kalamazoo RESA can take the information and use it for decision-making, Michael Horrigan, president of the Upjohn Institute, told MiBiz.

Horrigan joined the Upjohn Institute as President in March 2019 after spending more than 40 years at the Bureau of Labor Statistics within the US Department of Labor. These decades of experience included identifying high-demand jobs on a broader scale. His new role at the Upjohn Institute has created opportunities for a localized, service-oriented approach to helping high school students.

I think the work we did as a partnership is actually quite unique, Holigan said.

In addition, Holrigan and others believe that this process can be reproduced in other counties.

He said this is still relatively new. If you’re interested in other parts of southwestern Michigan, Water is happy to partner. That’s what we do.

When it comes to the $ 100 million boost, the people interviewed in this story used transformative, incredibly unique, and absolutely stunning language.

These gifts represent the continued amazing legacy of philanthropy in our community and a vital recognition of our investment in education, Mansberger said. We are very grateful to have received the gift to support CTE and continue to partner with industry, educators and community-based organizations to realize a world-class CTE shared vision in Kalamazoo County. I am looking forward to it.

