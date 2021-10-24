SpaceWatchGL on the Road: Satellite Innovation-2021 Silicon Valley: Report from Frontier





Laura Anne Edwards

Imagine that no one has explored the ocean yet in human history. Imagine that the toes of the first saying in the water were only 70 years ago. But there was today’s technology to explore and leverage it. It is exactly the situation of the universe where the whole earth is converging on the universe at the same time. Let’s sink it. The burden of stewardship when we become Starfaring is only equal to the size of the new frontier beckoning, and the turning point is now.

I came to this event and listened to what the builders and buyers were saying.Although there was a slight tendency towards investigating commercial and military interdependence (military satellites) [Milsat,]In the industry, it has always been in a larger economic and geopolitical context, and the conference as a whole provided an excellent peek at the most important matters in this sector.

It was more than the general bright feeling recently seen in the commercial space sector. The energy of last week’s Silvano Pains Mountain View Satellite Innovation Event was clear. Participants were clearly excited to meet their colleagues after Covid’s social distance lasted nearly two years. The warmth of old friendship was clear everywhere. I’ve heard a lot of people say this is one of their favorite events all the time, and the reason soon became clear. Launches, software, satellites, ground, antennas, Pentagon / Space Force, various service providers, and large aerospace companies and trade associations were all well represented.

They returned to work and came here to organize sharing opportunities and challenges. The meeting rooms and booths seemed to enjoy stable traffic, and the lunch / break conversations were definitely lively. We don’t know how many people watched the live stream, but we can prove that all 2.5 days of the event were very well attended in sessions with thoughtful questions from viewers.

Top 10 topics:

Constellation Debris Orbit Lane Ground Services Interoperability Contract Hybrid Ecosystem Launch Agile Resilient Secure Others: Optics, AI, Antennas, Spectrum, Funds Gap, Edge Computing Panels During the Satellite Innovation 2021 Event. credit.Laura Anne Edwards

Constellation is now everything about constellations. They are changing the game in terms of ability and pressure to create legal / economic policies to deal with and govern. Managing the size and complexity of these fleets requires new indicators of ground services / security and analytics and a major leap forward.

Extensive discussion was held on the opportunities and legal challenges for debris the risk of combined events and handling large debris decommissioning / remedies, as well as possible regulatory and insurance frameworks. However, few solutions have been proposed to address the exponential growth of fragments that are so small that they cannot be tracked at this time. The keynote is dedicated to this topic, the main point is that measures that can be reliably taken to reduce risk must be taken years before the imminent incident, and the annoying problem of analysis. This is complicated by being stochastic (definition: randomly determined; with a random probability distribution or pattern that can be statistically analyzed but not accurately predicted) vs. deterministic problems. Note: Some timely papers on this topic are linked below.

Orbital lanes are an looming issue for LEO / MEO. a) Traffic management and b) Claims or license-based rights / responsibilities for the lane (salvage and operating hardware). Place, place, place!

Ground Services provides the right pipeline for trained operators, access to real estate, permission to build stations in desired locations (such as Maui), extended lead times required to develop hardware solutions, and sectors. We are facing new challenges such as absence. The same sexy funding spotlight you’re currently enjoying in the satellite, launch, and AI industries.

Interoperability The need for improved interoperability was agreed on a panel-by-panel basis, not only to scale up and survive commercially, but also to turn the leap system into a frog as needed in an emergency situation. .. -Companies of a size that naturally dislike giving up the competitive advantage of proprietary technology.

Contract evergreen mourning about the complexity of contracts with the government and barriers to entry and timelines. Comtech pointed out that certain problems with established companies that are successful in the medium range are both too big to profit from all promising start-up funds (Defense Innovation). Unit etc.) [DIU,]But it’s too small to survive the long timeline managed by the largest aerospace companies.

A hybrid ecosystem of commerce and defense balances the challenge of creating products that meet both the defense timeline and unique security / compatibility / reliability needs and the need for scaling to be commercially successful. Extensive discussion of the needs and challenges to be taken.

Launch as the speaker pointed out. All satellites today have one thing in common. It requires a launch service. Various providers were introduced, all focusing on what is considered the launch of a rapidly developing on-demand market.

Extensive discussion with agile / resilient / secure / dated on some of the many disputes within the defense contract. Is there a way to get safe multimodal information for a fighter (the same functionality needed for large-scale natural disasters, etc.)? Note: Defense is an area of ​​great opportunity for AI, but there are also opportunities for humans to mix, coordinate and backstop.

Others: Optics, AI, Antennas, Spectrum, Edge Computing, Additive Manufacturing, this is a bit of a scam, and these big topics are summarized in # 10. Everything was frequently mentioned throughout the event, and some of them had great short, informative Emerging Technology Briefs. One of the AI ​​comments really stood out to me. It was an observation that AI is now written for human comprehension, but soon, to manage complexity, AI will be written in native format to understand the consequences of this. ??

In short, the atmosphere was a very encouraging combination of innovation and long-term value creation, with a shared vision and a sense of responsibility for what was to come.

Paper referenced by Mark Dankberg in Viasats Keynote on Space Debris:

McKinsey reports on space debris

The papers on space debris and Kessler syndrome are:

Laura Anne Edwards; Photo courtesy of her

LAURA ANNE EDWARDS – Speakers specializing in innovation catalysts, complex systems and space tech innovation. Laurawas was named one of the Top 50 Leaders in Space Technology in 2021. Laura is a member of NASA Data Note, Oxford Space Initiative, TED Resident, Board Member / Crowdfunding, University of California, Irvine, Living Systems Collaboration, Buckminster Fuller Design Science Studio Resident. Laura is a member of the US State Department’s Innovation Advisory Board / Public-Private Partnership and was nominated as a woman to monitor innovation in 2019. Laura discusses and talks about sustainable innovation, system thinking, diversity of thinking, the potential for true AI-human collaboration, and humans who thrive in space. Advisor: CogniDNA, Space Nation

