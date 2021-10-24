Government Announces Head of Climate Innovation Plan at Glasgow Conference





A week before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other ministers attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the Cabinet on Sunday approved a new plan to promote “climate innovation.” “Agenda,” Bennett said. “It affects the lives of all, and the lives of our children and grandchildren. We have to deal with it here in Israel, and it is important to us.”

The National Security Council will also be involved in preparing for the climate crisis as part of Israel’s strategic planning process.

We will work to improve national readiness to deal with emergencies caused by climate change, such as wildfires and extreme winter conditions.

The government will propose 100 action items to address the climate crisis, four of which were passed on Sunday. A resolution of an energy rationalization program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, 725 million NIS to support industry, commerce and local governments; a resolution on clean, low carbon transport. A resolution to accelerate infrastructure construction with a focus on removing obstacles to renewable energy. A resolution encouraging innovation to combat climate change.

The Climate Technology Program, led by Bennett, Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg and Minister of Energy Karin Elhara, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help develop technologies that adapt to climate change. is. Technology is in the areas of climate, energy, food and agriculture (including desert agriculture, water, etc.).

The Government will strive to leverage Israeli innovation to provide solutions to global climate problems, maximize opportunities to strengthen Israel’s economy, and promote regional cooperation and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The plan also aims to leverage Israel’s unique advantages in the areas of innovation and technology to achieve the country’s goal of reducing carbon use and emissions by 2030 and 2050.

The government will establish a task force led by the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Yair Pines, to remove regulatory obstacles to research, development and implementation of public mitigation and adaptation technologies with the Treasury Department’s Attorney General and Representatives. Accelerated climate technology. infrastructure. The Task Force aims to publish its findings and recommendations within a year.

At the same time, Pines will work to build support systems for research and development of technologies to combat climate change, such as the use of research funds established with other countries and pools of resources between ministries.

The Prime Minister’s residence, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Agriculture will work together to launch a meeting of Prime Ministers of Climate Innovation Technology with the participation of the Prime Minister and senior government officials. , Private sector, academia, NGOs will participate.

“It’s not just an opportunity to revitalize Israel’s innovation and technology economy, but it also plays a central role in resolving the climate crisis, beyond its relative role, both locally and globally,” said Zandberg. I will do it. “

Elharrar said: “It’s time to seek Israeli creativity and innovation in the fight against Israeli climate change.

“For years, Israeli start-ups have been at the forefront of global action in many areas,” Elharrar said. “This decision aims to remove obstacles, promote pioneering projects and facilitate entrepreneurship in the field of green energy.

Former Environmental Protection Minister Likud MK Giragamriel gave the plan a score of “100 in public relations, 0 in action”.

“The climate package the government is offering today is just a smoke screen,” Gamaliel insisted. “Once again, we are holding a public relations show with an exaggerated declaration, but there is no long-term strategy behind it. The price of not dealing with the climate crisis at this time is paid by grandchildren and future declarations. I will. [It is] It’s sad, embarrassing, and embarrassing. “

