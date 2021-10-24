Is it enough to put out the Amazon fire?





India’s smart TV category has taken off suddenly in the last few years. Brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, and more recently Realme have made it possible for consumers to buy smart TVs at affordable prices. That wasn’t the case a few years ago when mainstream brands such as Sony and Samsung dominated the market. If you don’t have a smart TV, or if you have one with a minimalist interface, a streaming stick or box is usually the way to enjoy OTT content or apps on your TV. There are already several streaming devices on the market, but Realme wants to offer another option with its latest product, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick.

This Realme streaming stick is the first device to ship to Google TV in India. For those who don’t know, Google TV is an improved interface in addition to Android TV that focuses on content recommendations. It’s basically an Android TV, but with a new, more modern and organized UI. This is one of the main selling points of the Realme TV Stick. But is it worth recommending over existing devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K? Is there more functionality than the name contains syllables? Let’s check.

Initial setting

Like all streaming sticks or boxes, the Realme TV Stick connects to your TV via an HDMI port. The stick is a bit thick, so it may be inconvenient to connect to some types of TVs, depending on the location of the HDMI port. To address this issue, Realme bundles a small HDMI male-female extender inside the box. However, the HDMI port doesn’t power the stick, so you’ll need to connect the included micro USB cable to the stick and the other end to the TV’s own USB-A port or outer wall adapter. Once you have established these connections, you are ready to set up your stick.

The setup process is very simple and easy

The first step after turning on your TV is to pair the included Bluetooth remote control with your streaming stick. Then follow the on-screen instructions to download the Google Home app and complete the setup process. It’s very simple and easy. Please note that you will be prompted to select a Google account to sign up for and all content recommendations and viewing history will be synced to that account. The Play Store and Google apps and services use the same ID.Connectivity

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick supports HDMI 2.1 with CEC. This means you can use the remote control to control both the stick and the TV. This looks great as 5GHz Wi-Fi networks are also supported and most affordable devices avoid this. You can also use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect peripherals such as headphones, mice and keyboards to the Realme TV Stick.

User interface

Google TV UI is certainly a breath of fresh air

When you launch a new Google TV, the first thing you notice is the UI difference. If you’ve used Android TV before, you know that the UI looks messy. Google TV UI is certainly a breath of fresh air. It looks more modern and resembles the UI of a Fire TV Stick. The home screen shows recommended content from various services. Available services are Apple TV +, Hotstar, and Prime Video. The Netflix app is available, but you can’t see recommendations from the service on the Google TV home screen.App

Apart from content recommendations, the home screen also shows app recommendations. These are usually streaming apps along with some lightweight games optimized for Android TV. Go to the left side of the home screen to see your search options. You can use this option to look up installed services to find a particular movie or show you need. On the right side of the home screen[アプリ]There are tabs. This section shows all installed apps and recommendations. The Other Devices section also has useful apps that can help you install familiar and used apps.

library

Finally, list all rentals and purchases with a watch list[ライブラリ]There are tabs. You can add the movies and shows you want to watch later to your watchlist. If you’re logged in with the same Google account, you can add something to your watchlist from your phone and it will sync to your TV as well. Search for shows and movies on Google[ウォッチリスト]With the push of a button, you can add content to your watchlist. For some reason, I couldn’t find this option on my iPhone even though it’s working fine through my Android device.

System UI

We’re happy that Google has decided to revamp its UI as the old interface is starting to get old.

Apart from the home screen, the quick toggle UI and settings app have also been visually reviewed. It resembles the look of Android on a smartphone and looks much better than it looks on an Android TV. If you’ve used the Fire TV Stick before, the Google TV UI will be familiar and easy to use. We’re happy that Google has decided to revamp its UI as the old interface is starting to get old.performance

Unlike smartphones, you don’t multitask directly on your TV stick or play graphics-intensive games. Content streaming apps don’t require a lot of horsepower to run. As a result, most streaming devices have a fairly basic internal structure. The Realme 4K smart Google TV stick uses Amlogic’s quad-core chip paired with 2GB of RAM. The new Google TV interface seems to be optimized to run on this hardware as I didn’t notice a lot of delays while navigating the UI. I’ve noticed occasional breaks and dropped frames, which are common on most streaming devices and Android TV platforms.

If you play lightweight games like Beach Buggy Racing or Hill Climb Racing, you’ll notice breaks here and there. The Fire TV Stick 4K, on ​​the other hand, seems to improve performance a bit when playing games. Overall, I think the Fire TV Stick 4K will provide a smoother experience.

image quality

Realme TV Stick can stream content up to 4K. This applies to all apps and services such as YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video. HDR10 + streaming is also supported for visual appeal. However, Dolby Vision is not on the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, but is supported on the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is no Dolby Atmos either. That’s what you get with the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Fire TV Stick 4K produces better visuals than Realme TV Stick

In general, the image quality of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick seems to be pretty good. The quality of the panels used in TVs also plays an important role here, but the stick’s ability to handle colors is excellent. However, again, with the presence of Dolby Vision.Remote Control, the Fire TV Stick 4K produces better visuals than the Realme TV Stick.

This is one of the areas where the Realme TV Stick has a high score and is superior to the Fire TV Stick. The remote controls available on the Realme TV Stick have a traditional set of buttons such as power on / off, mute, navigation keys, back, home, settings, and volume control. There is also a dedicated button to activate the Google Assistant and launch YouTube, YouTube Music, Netflix and Prime Video.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, on ​​the other hand, doesn’t even come with a dedicated button to launch streaming apps, even Amazon’s own Prime Video. It’s also worth noting that the Google Assistant is a much better voice assistant than the Alexa on the Fire TV Stick.

Verdict: Need to buy Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick?

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick offers the taste of Google TV for a price of 2,999. It’s a great streaming device that runs smoothly and is a gateway for streaming 4K HDR content. However, at the same price at the time of writing, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers even greater value by including support for Dolby Vision. It also has a smooth UI and can do everything a Realme TV stick does. You won’t get a new Google TV UI, but you won’t miss a lot for it. If you can choose between Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, choose Fire TV Stick. You should do the same. Unless you really want that new Google TV, that’s it.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is a streaming device that comes with the latest Google TV UI and supports 4K HDR streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has a great UI and you can use Dolby Vision to stream content in 4K.

