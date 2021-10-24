Google Pixel 6 Series and Older Google Smartphones: Need to Upgrade?





Google jumped to flagship prices with its first Pixel in 2016. Since then, it has been a roller coaster of price and functionality. The high-end handsets will continue to become more expensive in the coming years, forcing the company to introduce affordable alternatives in the series. Google also changed its strategy last year with the Pixel 5, a premium midranger that was more than a true flagship. However, Google is back in the high-end realm this year with the latest Pixel 6 series.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer a full range of major upgrades. From a whole new design and camera setup to a new homemade Tensor processor and more RAM than you’ve ever seen on a Pixel, there’s a lot to be excited about.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 3 series and earlier

Here are some fun facts for you. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are priced lower than the Pixel 3 series was launched. The Pixel 3 has seen a significant $ 150 increase from its predecessor to $ 799, while the Pixel 3 XL has reached the $ 1,000 level. Needless to say, the high price of the Google 2018 flagship was controversial.

The pricing for the Pixel 3 series wasn’t all that surprising, as the other flagships were priced as well. The Pixel 3 XL in particular brought the first few of this series. It featured a (huge) notch, more premium build quality, dustproof and waterproof IP ratings, wireless charging, and a dual camera setup tailored to your selfie needs. It was much harder to justify the price of the Pixel 3s, which missed most of these features. These were by no means bad phones and were more expensive than they should be.

As far as upgrades are concerned, if you have a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, it may be postponed for another year. The processing package is still possible and the camera is really good. Android 12 will also be included, but as far as major upgrades are concerned, that’s it. If you don’t want to upgrade now, jump to Pixel 7.

That said, the two phones show age, so if you’re looking for an upgrade, now’s a great time to do so. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are in every way better than the 2018 ones. Get better performance, more RAM and storage, 5G support, and a fresh, new design. Also, keep in mind that you won’t pay as much as the Pixel 3 series of the time.

Also, if you own an older Google smartphone such as the Pixel 2 or the original Pixel, the upgrade is clearly easier.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 3a series

The Pixel 3a series was a response to the anger surrounding the high-priced range of the Pixel 3 series. This was a necessary shift in Google’s strategy, and it was nice to be able to re-select a relatively affordable Google phone. But this was not a revival of the Nexus era. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were half-baked, but there were a lot of compromises if you were looking for a flagship feature.

But these were by no means alternatives to the flagship. The lack of a plastic build, midrange Snapdragon 670 processor, and bells and whistles kept Google keeping prices low. However, the smartphone retained the best features of the Pixel 3 series, and the excellent camera and software experience remained entirely the same.

The Pixel 3a series is a few years old, and midrangers tend to struggle faster than high-end devices. The camera is excellent and Android 12 is available. However, these smartphones do not have Pixel 6 series candles. Vanilla’s Pixel 6 has many advantages over smartphones, from refresh-rate displays to much better cameras. And of course, the Pixel 6 Pro sets it apart from the rest of the world.

Upgrading from the Pixel 3a series to the Pixel 6 is 100% worth it.

However, the Pixel 6 series will also return to its flagship pricing area. The standard Pixel 6 costs $ 599, not much larger than the $ 399 and $ 479 price tags on the 3a and 3a XL, but the Pixel 6 Pro doubles that. If you want to keep using the cheaper Pixel, the better Pixel 5a may be faster. But what about the question of whether it’s worth upgrading the Pixel 6 series from the Pixel 3a line? absolutely!

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 4 series

David Immel / Android Authority

It’s good that Google launched the series year. Because the 2019 flagship has only become more expensive. Google also made some interesting choices on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but these were ultimately quite split. The unsightly notch is gone, but the return to the forehead felt out of place in the competition. However, it served its purpose and contained Google’s MotionSense and Soli radar systems. The Pixel 4 and 4XL are also the first products to feature dual rear camera setups and displays at 90Hz refresh rates.

The Motion Sense and Soli radar systems were unique hardware additions that helped unlock the face. However, Google’s decision to completely remove the fingerprint scanner was unpleasant. But hey, Apple did it. New features also negatively impact battery life. This was average in the first place. Also, there were many issues with setting and using higher screen refresh rates, which further impacted battery life. Innovations and new features have always been exciting, but unfortunately lacking in implementation.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have a number of issues, especially with regard to battery life. Google didn’t launch a true flagship in 2020, but if you’ve been waiting for it, it’s a great opportunity to upgrade, as quite a few people follow a two-year upgrade cycle. Pixel 6 Pro in particular has all the appropriate checkboxes checked so that you can return to the form normally. Faster processors, more RAM, and better cameras are all the highlights. And it has a fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 4a series

David Immel / Android Authority

The Pixel 4a is another exciting product added to this line. While maintaining the core of the series, we have introduced a new modern look with a punchhole display. Unlike its flagship products, it has a capacitive fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack. It featured one of the best camera phones you can get in that price range and software made for a smooth experience. The surprising omission was 5G support, which was another way Google could keep prices low.

While the Pixel 6 series offers even more features, the Pixel 4a smartphone is well-featured for most people.

As the name implies, the Pixel 4a 5G followed suit with 5G support. It also had a much larger screen, a faster processor, and a larger battery, but otherwise resembled the smaller 4a in terms of design and functionality.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are flagship smartphones, so it’s no wonder they’re better than the 4a series. It’s packed with useful features such as wireless charging, water resistance, improved performance and camera, more RAM, and a brand new design. But they are also more expensive, and if you’re still happy with what it offers, you may not be thinking of upgrading from a year-old phone.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 5

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 5 was a separate endeavor from Google. Not a true flagship, the Pixel 5 was a premium midranger. It looked the same as the 4a series, but the build quality, display and camera setup were excellent. With the Snapdragon 765G and 8GB of RAM, it didn’t run out of power, but it didn’t reach the other 2020 flagship products.

The Pixel 6 is $ 100 cheaper than the launch Pixel 5, and has some similarities, such as a 90Hz display refresh rate, wireless charging, and water resistance. It has many advantages, but the completely overhauled design, better processing package, and at least the camera on paper have been improved, making the price difference even more impressive. The Pixel 6 Pro offers even more features and is a major upgrade to the Pixel 5.

However, it’s probably premature when it comes to whether you need to upgrade, as the Pixel 5 is a recent release. However, it’s worth it if you’re considering it. For more information on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 challenges, check out the dedicated comparison at the link above.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Pixel 5a is very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, and basically replaces them. It has the same processing package as the Google 2020 phone, looks the same, and has the same camera and software experience. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are much better smartphones. The new Tensor chip offers better performance, the phone has a higher display refresh rate (90Hz for Pixel 6 and 120Hz for Pixel 6 Pro), water resistance, more RAM and wireless charging.

That said, if you have a Pixel 5a, you may have purchased it within the last two months and aren’t looking for an upgrade anyway. If you’ve been working hard to see what Google’s flagship will look like, Pixel 6 is a good choice. That’s over $ 150, but it brings more to the table. And if you want to do it all, the $ 899 Pixel 6 Pro is for you.

Need to upgrade to Google Pixel 6 Series?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Upgrade conversations are usually more complicated. In many cases, there is a mix of features that will be carried over, and recent releases have held up enough to justify the upgrade. This is not the case with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are major upgrades to all other Pixel smartphones.

The latest Google has undergone a major overhaul in almost every respect. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are major upgrades to all other Pixel smartphones, including those as recent as the Pixel 5a and Pixel 5. High-end performance, a brand new design, a new camera system, and numerous flagship bells and whistles make these phones stand out from the rest of the lineup. This is Pixel’s most commercial thing to date, and it’s definitely planned.

It’s time to make more upgrade decisions than features. If you have a Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, or Pixel 4a 5G, it’s too early to upgrade. If you have an older phone, it’s worth jumping to Google 2021’s flagship product.

Google Pixel 6

More affordable Pixel

The Google Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch FHD + display and runs on the all-new Google Tensor SoC. The rear camera array consists of a main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro outperforms its younger brother with a 6.7-inch QHD + display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the same two rear cameras as the Pixel 6, but with the addition of a 4x optical telephoto lens.

Would you like to upgrade from your old Google smartphone to Pixel 6? Let us know in the comments!

